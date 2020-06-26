All apartments in Highlands Ranch
9721 S. Castle Ridge Circle
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

9721 S. Castle Ridge Circle

9721 Castle Ridge Cir · No Longer Available
Location

9721 Castle Ridge Cir, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
pet friendly
A lovely home just waiting for you! - 3 bedroom, 3 bath, 1807 sq ft, beautiful tri-level home in Highlands Ranch.

Large Master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath with double sinks.

Finished basement includes a bathroom, laundry room, and an additional space.

Great backyard patio with landscaping and gardens

Stove, Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer, Dishwasher, and Microwave included

Schools within walking distance! Middle School and High School also within walking distance

Great Access to C-470, minutes to Light Rail and DTC

The recreation center is within walking distance including a great indoor & outdoor pool! (Free to Tenants)

Redstone Park & Dog Park within a short distance

Great access to Highlands Ranch newest shopping center at Town Center

Before move in, we will complete
- new, gorgeous vinyl laminate flooring (?LVP) in main level and family room
- ?new granite kitchen countertops
- upstairs will get new carpet
- main floor will be painted
- upstairs will be painted

Central Air

Gas Fireplace

Plenty of closet space!

Satellite Dish Mounted/Wired & Family Room Wired for a Home Theater

Central Humidifier

Sprinkler system

2 Car Garage

Sorry, No Smoking

Dogs allowed, but sorry no cats. Additional $100 security deposit per pet, max of 2 dogs.

$20 Application Fee per person due when submitting application. $150 Holding Fee due when application is screened (is applied to security deposit once approved or refunded if not approved). See application for details.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4905302)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9721 S. Castle Ridge Circle have any available units?
9721 S. Castle Ridge Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 9721 S. Castle Ridge Circle have?
Some of 9721 S. Castle Ridge Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9721 S. Castle Ridge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9721 S. Castle Ridge Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9721 S. Castle Ridge Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 9721 S. Castle Ridge Circle is pet friendly.
Does 9721 S. Castle Ridge Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9721 S. Castle Ridge Circle offers parking.
Does 9721 S. Castle Ridge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9721 S. Castle Ridge Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9721 S. Castle Ridge Circle have a pool?
Yes, 9721 S. Castle Ridge Circle has a pool.
Does 9721 S. Castle Ridge Circle have accessible units?
No, 9721 S. Castle Ridge Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9721 S. Castle Ridge Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9721 S. Castle Ridge Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 9721 S. Castle Ridge Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9721 S. Castle Ridge Circle has units with air conditioning.
