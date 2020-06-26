9721 S. Castle Ridge Circle

Amenities
A lovely home just waiting for you! - 3 bedroom, 3 bath, 1807 sq ft, beautiful tri-level home in Highlands Ranch.
Large Master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath with double sinks.
Finished basement includes a bathroom, laundry room, and an additional space.
Great backyard patio with landscaping and gardens
Stove, Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer, Dishwasher, and Microwave included
Schools within walking distance! Middle School and High School also within walking distance
Great Access to C-470, minutes to Light Rail and DTC
The recreation center is within walking distance including a great indoor & outdoor pool! (Free to Tenants)
Redstone Park & Dog Park within a short distance
Great access to Highlands Ranch newest shopping center at Town Center
Before move in, we will complete
- new, gorgeous vinyl laminate flooring (?LVP) in main level and family room
- ?new granite kitchen countertops
- upstairs will get new carpet
- main floor will be painted
- upstairs will be painted
Central Air
Gas Fireplace
Plenty of closet space!
Satellite Dish Mounted/Wired & Family Room Wired for a Home Theater
Central Humidifier
Sprinkler system
2 Car Garage
Sorry, No Smoking
Dogs allowed, but sorry no cats. Additional $100 security deposit per pet, max of 2 dogs.
$20 Application Fee per person due when submitting application. $150 Holding Fee due when application is screened (is applied to security deposit once approved or refunded if not approved). See application for details.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4905302)