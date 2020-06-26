9721 S. Castle Ridge Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dog park on-site laundry parking pool garage media room pet friendly

A lovely home just waiting for you! - 3 bedroom, 3 bath, 1807 sq ft, beautiful tri-level home in Highlands Ranch.



Large Master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath with double sinks.



Finished basement includes a bathroom, laundry room, and an additional space.



Great backyard patio with landscaping and gardens



Stove, Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer, Dishwasher, and Microwave included



Schools within walking distance! Middle School and High School also within walking distance



Great Access to C-470, minutes to Light Rail and DTC



The recreation center is within walking distance including a great indoor & outdoor pool! (Free to Tenants)



Redstone Park & Dog Park within a short distance



Great access to Highlands Ranch newest shopping center at Town Center



Before move in, we will complete

- new, gorgeous vinyl laminate flooring (?LVP) in main level and family room

- ?new granite kitchen countertops

- upstairs will get new carpet

- main floor will be painted

- upstairs will be painted



Central Air



Gas Fireplace



Plenty of closet space!



Satellite Dish Mounted/Wired & Family Room Wired for a Home Theater



Central Humidifier



Sprinkler system



2 Car Garage



Sorry, No Smoking



Dogs allowed, but sorry no cats. Additional $100 security deposit per pet, max of 2 dogs.



$20 Application Fee per person due when submitting application. $150 Holding Fee due when application is screened (is applied to security deposit once approved or refunded if not approved). See application for details.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4905302)