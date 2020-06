Amenities

Available 07/01/20 This 3 bedroom 3 bathroom is the perfect place for you to call home. Front living room with double sided fireplace that transitions into the family room. Nice sized kitchen with stainless steel appliances that flows into dining and living room areas. 3 bedrooms up with Master Bedroom that includes walk-in closet and attached master bathroom. Unfinished basement fenced yard and 2 car attached garage. Also enjoy the Community and Amenities that Highlands Ranch has to offer... Rec Centers Pools Trails Parks Close to shopping and Much More!



