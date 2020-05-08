All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Find more places like 9671 Salem Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
9671 Salem Court
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:16 AM

9671 Salem Court

9671 South Salem Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Highlands Ranch
See all
Eastridge
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

9671 South Salem Court, Highlands Ranch, CO 80130
Eastridge

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Discover this 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom with 3 car garage home. Awesome finished basement. Located in a quiet cul-de-sac. Kitchen features beautiful white cabinetry with new stylish backsplash. Stainless steel appliance package with a smooth top range, double ovens, and refrigerator. 4 bedrooms, all on the same level, offer the perfect space for a restful night. Master suite boasts vaulted ceilings and elevated entry for a luxurious feel. Updated 5 piece master bath includes walk in shower, oversized soaking tub, dual vanities and large walk in closet.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9671 Salem Court have any available units?
9671 Salem Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 9671 Salem Court have?
Some of 9671 Salem Court's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9671 Salem Court currently offering any rent specials?
9671 Salem Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9671 Salem Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 9671 Salem Court is pet friendly.
Does 9671 Salem Court offer parking?
Yes, 9671 Salem Court offers parking.
Does 9671 Salem Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9671 Salem Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9671 Salem Court have a pool?
No, 9671 Salem Court does not have a pool.
Does 9671 Salem Court have accessible units?
No, 9671 Salem Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9671 Salem Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 9671 Salem Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9671 Salem Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 9671 Salem Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Similar Pages

Highlands Ranch 1 BedroomsHighlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Highlands Ranch Apartments with ParkingHighlands Ranch Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Highlands Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Brighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestridgeNorthridge
Eastridge

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs