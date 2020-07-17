All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

9669 Hemlock Court

9669 South Hemlock Court · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9669 South Hemlock Court, Highlands Ranch, CO 80130
Eastridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3534 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.

Call us now at 408-780-2691 to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries)

This pretty, unfurnished, 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom single-family home property rental in a peaceful neighborhood in Highlands Ranch, Colorado has all the aesthetic and functional conveniences you need to live in comfort and safety.

The spacious and comfy interior features premium hardwood/carpeted flooring and a gas-fired fireplace. Vaulted family room. A pretty all-new kitchen with glossy slab granite countertops and a kitchen island is perfect for cooking sumptuous meals with the help of its all-new, stainless steel appliances that include refrigerator, microwave, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Bamboo wood floors in the dining area adjoining the living room. The bedrooms offered nice mountain views outside with the master bedroom with a dressing area and a walk-in closet. Vaulted master suite with ceiling fan. Vaulted master bath with skylight, big vanity cabinets, bathtub, and enclosed shower stall furnished its elegant bathrooms. It has installed central air conditioning and forced-air heating along with an in-unit washer and dryer.

The exterior also has a relaxing huge yard, patio, and deck—cool spots for lounging or outdoor activities with the family. The tenant must take care of the yard. Other awesome amenities include the clubhouse, sports courts, fitness center, and swimming pool.

It’s a pet-friendly home but only small pets (below 20 lbs.) are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. It comes with a 3-car attached garage.

Tenant pays for electricity, water, cable, internet, and trash. The landlord will cover the HOA fees. This home is a rare gem. Make it yours today!

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenan

(RLNE5887022)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9669 Hemlock Court have any available units?
9669 Hemlock Court has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9669 Hemlock Court have?
Some of 9669 Hemlock Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9669 Hemlock Court currently offering any rent specials?
9669 Hemlock Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9669 Hemlock Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 9669 Hemlock Court is pet friendly.
Does 9669 Hemlock Court offer parking?
Yes, 9669 Hemlock Court offers parking.
Does 9669 Hemlock Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9669 Hemlock Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9669 Hemlock Court have a pool?
Yes, 9669 Hemlock Court has a pool.
Does 9669 Hemlock Court have accessible units?
No, 9669 Hemlock Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9669 Hemlock Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9669 Hemlock Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 9669 Hemlock Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9669 Hemlock Court has units with air conditioning.
