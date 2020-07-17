9669 Hemlock Court

Amenities

This pretty, unfurnished, 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom single-family home property rental in a peaceful neighborhood in Highlands Ranch, Colorado has all the aesthetic and functional conveniences you need to live in comfort and safety.



The spacious and comfy interior features premium hardwood/carpeted flooring and a gas-fired fireplace. Vaulted family room. A pretty all-new kitchen with glossy slab granite countertops and a kitchen island is perfect for cooking sumptuous meals with the help of its all-new, stainless steel appliances that include refrigerator, microwave, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Bamboo wood floors in the dining area adjoining the living room. The bedrooms offered nice mountain views outside with the master bedroom with a dressing area and a walk-in closet. Vaulted master suite with ceiling fan. Vaulted master bath with skylight, big vanity cabinets, bathtub, and enclosed shower stall furnished its elegant bathrooms. It has installed central air conditioning and forced-air heating along with an in-unit washer and dryer.



The exterior also has a relaxing huge yard, patio, and deck—cool spots for lounging or outdoor activities with the family. The tenant must take care of the yard. Other awesome amenities include the clubhouse, sports courts, fitness center, and swimming pool.



It’s a pet-friendly home but only small pets (below 20 lbs.) are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. It comes with a 3-car attached garage.



Tenant pays for electricity, water, cable, internet, and trash. The landlord will cover the HOA fees. This home is a rare gem. Make it yours today!



