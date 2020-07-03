All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated October 17 2019 at 9:06 PM

9667 Rockhampton Way

9667 South Rockhampton Way · No Longer Available
Location

9667 South Rockhampton Way, Highlands Ranch, CO 80130
Eastridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
internet access
Lovely home that sits in a quiet neighborhood. Freshly updated flooring and paint. Nice patio area for entertaining. Finished basement adds plenty of extra room. Close to highlands ranch high school as well as golf and recreational centers. Serious inquiries only. Please call anytime from 9-7

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9667 Rockhampton Way have any available units?
9667 Rockhampton Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 9667 Rockhampton Way have?
Some of 9667 Rockhampton Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9667 Rockhampton Way currently offering any rent specials?
9667 Rockhampton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9667 Rockhampton Way pet-friendly?
No, 9667 Rockhampton Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 9667 Rockhampton Way offer parking?
No, 9667 Rockhampton Way does not offer parking.
Does 9667 Rockhampton Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9667 Rockhampton Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9667 Rockhampton Way have a pool?
Yes, 9667 Rockhampton Way has a pool.
Does 9667 Rockhampton Way have accessible units?
No, 9667 Rockhampton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9667 Rockhampton Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9667 Rockhampton Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 9667 Rockhampton Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9667 Rockhampton Way has units with air conditioning.

