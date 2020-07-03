9667 Rockhampton Way

9667 South Rockhampton Way, Highlands Ranch, CO 80130 Eastridge
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
Lovely home that sits in a quiet neighborhood. Freshly updated flooring and paint. Nice patio area for entertaining. Finished basement adds plenty of extra room. Close to highlands ranch high school as well as golf and recreational centers. Serious inquiries only. Please call anytime from 9-7
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
