9667 Rockhampton Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool internet access

Lovely home that sits in a quiet neighborhood. Freshly updated flooring and paint. Nice patio area for entertaining. Finished basement adds plenty of extra room. Close to highlands ranch high school as well as golf and recreational centers. Serious inquiries only. Please call anytime from 9-7