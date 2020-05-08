9631 Red Oakes Pl

Amenities
This Modern Highlands Ranch Home offers all the upgrades and remodels to live luxuriously in the heart of the Highlands Ranch while still enjoying peacefulness and quietness.
AVAIL IMMEDIATELY
9 OR 18 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS
Details:
4BR/3.5BA located in the heart of the Highlands Ranch neighborhood
Gorgeous Remodeled Kitchen. Basically BRAND NEW!
Master Bedroom Includes Walk-In Closets and Attached Bathroom with Duel Vanity
Astonishing Jetted Bathtub
2,790+ Square Feet
3 Levels with FINISHED Basement
Newly Chef-Inspired Kitchen Design
Executive Gas Range w/ DUEL OVENS
Stainless Steel Appliances
Granite Counter Tops & Sleek Modern Subway Tile Backslash
HUGE, OVER SIZED 2 Car Garage, Plus Room for Storage (Easy Street Parking)
Washer/Dryer Hookups
Enclosed Back Yard with Plush Grass
Backs up to Green Space
Vaulted Ceilings
Wood Tile Floors
Nearby to Civic Green Park, Target, Walgreens, Kistler Park, and Diamond K Park.
Resident Utilities: Water/Trash, Gas/Electric, & Cable/Internet.
$2,495 Rent/month - $2,495 Security Deposit. Dogs considered with pet rent and $350 pet deposit per dog (2 max).
For Showings, call or text Kayla @ 303-501-5862 or email Kayla@NewAgeRE.com
To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.
We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.