Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9631 Red Oakes Pl

9631 Red Oakes Place · No Longer Available
Location

9631 Red Oakes Place, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Westridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This Modern Highlands Ranch Home offers all the upgrades and remodels to live luxuriously in the heart of the Highlands Ranch while still enjoying peacefulness and quietness.

AVAIL IMMEDIATELY

9 OR 18 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS

Details:
4BR/3.5BA located in the heart of the Highlands Ranch neighborhood
Gorgeous Remodeled Kitchen. Basically BRAND NEW!
Master Bedroom Includes Walk-In Closets and Attached Bathroom with Duel Vanity
Astonishing Jetted Bathtub
2,790+ Square Feet
3 Levels with FINISHED Basement
Newly Chef-Inspired Kitchen Design
Executive Gas Range w/ DUEL OVENS
Stainless Steel Appliances
Granite Counter Tops & Sleek Modern Subway Tile Backslash
HUGE, OVER SIZED 2 Car Garage, Plus Room for Storage (Easy Street Parking)
Washer/Dryer Hookups
Enclosed Back Yard with Plush Grass
Backs up to Green Space
Vaulted Ceilings
Wood Tile Floors

Nearby to Civic Green Park, Target, Walgreens, Kistler Park, and Diamond K Park.

Resident Utilities: Water/Trash, Gas/Electric, & Cable/Internet.

$2,495 Rent/month - $2,495 Security Deposit. Dogs considered with pet rent and $350 pet deposit per dog (2 max).

For Showings, call or text Kayla @ 303-501-5862 or email Kayla@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9631 Red Oakes Pl have any available units?
9631 Red Oakes Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 9631 Red Oakes Pl have?
Some of 9631 Red Oakes Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9631 Red Oakes Pl currently offering any rent specials?
9631 Red Oakes Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9631 Red Oakes Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 9631 Red Oakes Pl is pet friendly.
Does 9631 Red Oakes Pl offer parking?
Yes, 9631 Red Oakes Pl does offer parking.
Does 9631 Red Oakes Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9631 Red Oakes Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9631 Red Oakes Pl have a pool?
No, 9631 Red Oakes Pl does not have a pool.
Does 9631 Red Oakes Pl have accessible units?
No, 9631 Red Oakes Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 9631 Red Oakes Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9631 Red Oakes Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 9631 Red Oakes Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9631 Red Oakes Pl has units with air conditioning.
