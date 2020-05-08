9631 Red Oakes Pl

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This Modern Highlands Ranch Home offers all the upgrades and remodels to live luxuriously in the heart of the Highlands Ranch while still enjoying peacefulness and quietness.



AVAIL IMMEDIATELY



9 OR 18 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS



Details:

4BR/3.5BA located in the heart of the Highlands Ranch neighborhood

Gorgeous Remodeled Kitchen. Basically BRAND NEW!

Master Bedroom Includes Walk-In Closets and Attached Bathroom with Duel Vanity

Astonishing Jetted Bathtub

2,790+ Square Feet

3 Levels with FINISHED Basement

Newly Chef-Inspired Kitchen Design

Executive Gas Range w/ DUEL OVENS

Stainless Steel Appliances

Granite Counter Tops & Sleek Modern Subway Tile Backslash

HUGE, OVER SIZED 2 Car Garage, Plus Room for Storage (Easy Street Parking)

Washer/Dryer Hookups

Enclosed Back Yard with Plush Grass

Backs up to Green Space

Vaulted Ceilings

Wood Tile Floors



Nearby to Civic Green Park, Target, Walgreens, Kistler Park, and Diamond K Park.



Resident Utilities: Water/Trash, Gas/Electric, & Cable/Internet.



$2,495 Rent/month - $2,495 Security Deposit. Dogs considered with pet rent and $350 pet deposit per dog (2 max).



For Showings, call or text Kayla @ 303-501-5862 or email Kayla@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.