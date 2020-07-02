9605 Parramatta Place

Amenities

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 726378.



This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Highlands Ranch will welcome you with 1,571 square feet of living space!



The lovely kitchen comes complete with all an island, dishwasher, fridge, and stove. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and a finished. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful mountain views/wonderful weather of Colorado from the deck or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Highland Heritage Regional Park, Cheese Ranch, Falcon Park, and Big Dry Creek Park. Also nearby is Village Center, Park Meadows, Shops at Highland Walk and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to S University Blvd and E-470.



Nearby schools include Redstone Elementary School, Cresthill Middle School, and Highlands Ranch High School.



2 small dogs up to 30 pounds are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



