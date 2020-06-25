9580 South Cordova Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful split level plan house was built in 1988 and has approximately 1450 square feet of living space. the house features: non-smoking house. 3 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms. newer interior paint and carpet. fenced yard with veranda composite deck. living room, dining room and family room with fire place. refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, microwave, garbage disposal and lawn sprinkler system. 2 car attached garage with automatic garage door opener. lease: 2 year lease. $2099.00 monthly rent and a $2099.00 security deposit. house is available immediately. pets are negotiable and require an additional pet deposit. Non-smoking house.