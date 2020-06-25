All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Find more places like 9580 South Cordova Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
9580 South Cordova Drive
Last updated May 25 2019 at 11:34 PM

9580 South Cordova Drive

9580 Cordova Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Highlands Ranch
See all
Eastridge
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

9580 Cordova Dr, Highlands Ranch, CO 80130
Eastridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful split level plan house was built in 1988 and has approximately 1450 square feet of living space. the house features: non-smoking house. 3 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms. newer interior paint and carpet. fenced yard with veranda composite deck. living room, dining room and family room with fire place. refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, microwave, garbage disposal and lawn sprinkler system. 2 car attached garage with automatic garage door opener. lease: 2 year lease. $2099.00 monthly rent and a $2099.00 security deposit. house is available immediately. pets are negotiable and require an additional pet deposit. Non-smoking house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9580 South Cordova Drive have any available units?
9580 South Cordova Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 9580 South Cordova Drive have?
Some of 9580 South Cordova Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9580 South Cordova Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9580 South Cordova Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9580 South Cordova Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9580 South Cordova Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9580 South Cordova Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9580 South Cordova Drive offers parking.
Does 9580 South Cordova Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9580 South Cordova Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9580 South Cordova Drive have a pool?
No, 9580 South Cordova Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9580 South Cordova Drive have accessible units?
No, 9580 South Cordova Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9580 South Cordova Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9580 South Cordova Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9580 South Cordova Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9580 South Cordova Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Similar Pages

Highlands Ranch 1 BedroomsHighlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Highlands Ranch Apartments with ParkingHighlands Ranch Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Highlands Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Brighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestridgeNorthridge
Eastridge

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs