Highlands Ranch, CO
9496 Sand Hill Place
Last updated August 2 2019 at 12:03 AM

9496 Sand Hill Place

9496 Sand Hill Pl · No Longer Available
Location

9496 Sand Hill Pl, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Eastridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Highlands Ranch will welcome you with 4,000 square feet of living space!

The gorgeous kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, an island, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 3 car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the patio, deck, porch, fenced yard, or enjoy spending time with your loved ones at the community pool, tennis court, or fitness center. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Falcon Park. Also nearby are King Soopers, T.J.Maxx, Whole Foods Market, University Park Shopping Center, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to C-470.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes trash and recycling.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9496 Sand Hill Place have any available units?
9496 Sand Hill Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 9496 Sand Hill Place have?
Some of 9496 Sand Hill Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9496 Sand Hill Place currently offering any rent specials?
9496 Sand Hill Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9496 Sand Hill Place pet-friendly?
No, 9496 Sand Hill Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 9496 Sand Hill Place offer parking?
Yes, 9496 Sand Hill Place offers parking.
Does 9496 Sand Hill Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9496 Sand Hill Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9496 Sand Hill Place have a pool?
Yes, 9496 Sand Hill Place has a pool.
Does 9496 Sand Hill Place have accessible units?
No, 9496 Sand Hill Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9496 Sand Hill Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 9496 Sand Hill Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9496 Sand Hill Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9496 Sand Hill Place has units with air conditioning.
