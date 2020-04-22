9496 Sand Hill Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage tennis court

This stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Highlands Ranch will welcome you with 4,000 square feet of living space!



The gorgeous kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, an island, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 3 car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the patio, deck, porch, fenced yard, or enjoy spending time with your loved ones at the community pool, tennis court, or fitness center. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Falcon Park. Also nearby are King Soopers, T.J.Maxx, Whole Foods Market, University Park Shopping Center, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to C-470.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes trash and recycling.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado



www.303rent.com



303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing



*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.



*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



Contact us to schedule a showing.