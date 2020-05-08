9491 Devon Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Charming 3BD, 1.5BA Highlands Ranch Home. Up to 2 small to medium-sized dogs under 40 pounds okay, but sorry no cats. Walking distance to Kistler Park and Diamond K Trail. Easy Access to Rec Centers, and the DTC. 2 car garage.



- Check out a 360-degree walkthrough tour here: "my.matterport.com/show/?m=i5fnJGNk7Vp" -



Welcome home to an amazing two-story home nestled in Highlands Ranch in the Northridge neigborhood that puts you close to Kistler Park, Diamond K Trail and Park, schools, shopping, the DTC, C470 for access to the mountains, and so much more!



Fresh paint on the main floor! The main floor offers a living room with easy to clean laminate floors plus a wood-burning fireplace, an open kitchen with tile floors, plus a laundry area that includes the washer and dryer, and a powder room. Upstairs are all 3 bedrooms including the master with a walk-in closet, plus the full bath! Fenced-in backyard with a large patio, plus the spacious front porch, makes for great outdoor entertaining!



Included in the rent is access to the recreation centers in Highlands Ranch! Don't miss out on this Highlands Ranch charmer, and welcome home!



* No smoking or marijuana.

* Two dogs (at least 2 years old, and under 40 pounds each) may be considered. No cats. With approval, we require a $250 deposit per pet upon lease signing, and the pet fee is $35/month pet pet. Pet application @ "app.petscreening.com/referral/Dn9yleFSpvVE"

* Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

* Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a month's rent

* Property Manager: Home Realty & Management

* Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review our rental criteria prior to applying @ www.homerealtyllc.com/tenants

* Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.