All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Find more places like 9491 Devon Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
9491 Devon Court
Last updated July 3 2019 at 3:56 AM

9491 Devon Court

9491 Devon Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Highlands Ranch
See all
Northridge
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

9491 Devon Ct, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Charming 3BD, 1.5BA Highlands Ranch Home. Up to 2 small to medium-sized dogs under 40 pounds okay, but sorry no cats. Walking distance to Kistler Park and Diamond K Trail. Easy Access to Rec Centers, and the DTC. 2 car garage.

- Check out a 360-degree walkthrough tour here: "my.matterport.com/show/?m=i5fnJGNk7Vp" -

Welcome home to an amazing two-story home nestled in Highlands Ranch in the Northridge neigborhood that puts you close to Kistler Park, Diamond K Trail and Park, schools, shopping, the DTC, C470 for access to the mountains, and so much more!

Fresh paint on the main floor! The main floor offers a living room with easy to clean laminate floors plus a wood-burning fireplace, an open kitchen with tile floors, plus a laundry area that includes the washer and dryer, and a powder room. Upstairs are all 3 bedrooms including the master with a walk-in closet, plus the full bath! Fenced-in backyard with a large patio, plus the spacious front porch, makes for great outdoor entertaining!

Included in the rent is access to the recreation centers in Highlands Ranch! Don't miss out on this Highlands Ranch charmer, and welcome home!

* No smoking or marijuana.
* Two dogs (at least 2 years old, and under 40 pounds each) may be considered. No cats. With approval, we require a $250 deposit per pet upon lease signing, and the pet fee is $35/month pet pet. Pet application @ "app.petscreening.com/referral/Dn9yleFSpvVE"
* Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
* Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a month's rent
* Property Manager: Home Realty & Management
* Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review our rental criteria prior to applying @ www.homerealtyllc.com/tenants
* Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9491 Devon Court have any available units?
9491 Devon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 9491 Devon Court have?
Some of 9491 Devon Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9491 Devon Court currently offering any rent specials?
9491 Devon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9491 Devon Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 9491 Devon Court is pet friendly.
Does 9491 Devon Court offer parking?
Yes, 9491 Devon Court offers parking.
Does 9491 Devon Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9491 Devon Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9491 Devon Court have a pool?
No, 9491 Devon Court does not have a pool.
Does 9491 Devon Court have accessible units?
No, 9491 Devon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9491 Devon Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9491 Devon Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 9491 Devon Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9491 Devon Court has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Similar Pages

Highlands Ranch 1 BedroomsHighlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Highlands Ranch Apartments with ParkingHighlands Ranch Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Highlands Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Brighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestridgeNorthridge
Eastridge

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs