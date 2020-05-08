All apartments in Highlands Ranch
9478 Ridgeline Blvd
9478 Ridgeline Blvd

9478 Ridgeline Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

9478 Ridgeline Boulevard, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Rare opportunity to call this beautiful end unit Brownstone home! This home boasts hardwood floors, an attached 2 car garage, cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a spacious open floor plan. Relax on your elevated terrace or retreat to your private covered balcony. Lovingly maintained, close to everything and ready for you to call it yours. Property also features A/C, Storage, open kitchen floor plan, washer and dryer.

Tenant Responsible for all utilities. No Smoking. Dog friendly, No cats please. Available for immediate move in. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites.

Amenities: A/C, Storage, 2 Car Attached Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9478 Ridgeline Blvd have any available units?
9478 Ridgeline Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 9478 Ridgeline Blvd have?
Some of 9478 Ridgeline Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9478 Ridgeline Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
9478 Ridgeline Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9478 Ridgeline Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 9478 Ridgeline Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 9478 Ridgeline Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 9478 Ridgeline Blvd offers parking.
Does 9478 Ridgeline Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9478 Ridgeline Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9478 Ridgeline Blvd have a pool?
No, 9478 Ridgeline Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 9478 Ridgeline Blvd have accessible units?
No, 9478 Ridgeline Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 9478 Ridgeline Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 9478 Ridgeline Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9478 Ridgeline Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9478 Ridgeline Blvd has units with air conditioning.

