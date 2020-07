Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cute 5 bedroom with many updates!! 2 Story plus fully finished basement with 2 bedrooms, full bath, rec room, and walk-in storage space. French doors with built-in blinds leading out to rear deck. Home was re-painted in 2010 and new roof in 2016. New stove in 2012, new dishwasher 2017 and all appliances are stainless steel.