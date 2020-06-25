9366 S. Pepperwood Lane - #1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Newly renovated with fresh paint throughout! This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath house is located on a quiet cul de sac in Highlands Ranch. It features a large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and an en suite bath with skylights and a walk-in closet. The large open kitchen has new countertops with tile backsplash and new wood-look tile floors and features a breakfast bar overlooking the living room. Large windows overlook mature landscape and the fenced backyard features a fire-pit for cozy evenings at home. The finished basement includes plenty of storage space as well as a great spot for an office or rec room. And just a short walk to parks and public transportation. Also included is access to the Highlands Ranch Recreation Centers! The HRCA operates four state-of-the art recreation centers and the Backcountry Wilderness Area. Each rec center offers amenities particular to that center. Northridge is known for it tennis courts Eastridge features a climbing wall Southridge boasts a channel pool and Westridge has batting cages.

Tenant responsible for all utilities and Lawn Care. Pets allowed with additional deposit.



Please Text or Email to Schedule a Showing at 719-645-4101 or email SaraLSProperties@gmail.com.