Last updated April 9 2019 at 7:58 AM

9366 S. Pepperwood Lane - #1

9366 Pepperwood Ln · No Longer Available
Highlands Ranch
See all
Northridge
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

9366 Pepperwood Ln, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Newly renovated with fresh paint throughout! This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath house is located on a quiet cul de sac in Highlands Ranch. It features a large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and an en suite bath with skylights and a walk-in closet. The large open kitchen has new countertops with tile backsplash and new wood-look tile floors and features a breakfast bar overlooking the living room. Large windows overlook mature landscape and the fenced backyard features a fire-pit for cozy evenings at home. The finished basement includes plenty of storage space as well as a great spot for an office or rec room. And just a short walk to parks and public transportation. Also included is access to the Highlands Ranch Recreation Centers! The HRCA operates four state-of-the art recreation centers and the Backcountry Wilderness Area. Each rec center offers amenities particular to that center. Northridge is known for it tennis courts Eastridge features a climbing wall Southridge boasts a channel pool and Westridge has batting cages.
Tenant responsible for all utilities and Lawn Care. Pets allowed with additional deposit.

Please Text or Email to Schedule a Showing at 719-645-4101 or email SaraLSProperties@gmail.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9366 S. Pepperwood Lane - #1 have any available units?
9366 S. Pepperwood Lane - #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 9366 S. Pepperwood Lane - #1 have?
Some of 9366 S. Pepperwood Lane - #1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9366 S. Pepperwood Lane - #1 currently offering any rent specials?
9366 S. Pepperwood Lane - #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9366 S. Pepperwood Lane - #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9366 S. Pepperwood Lane - #1 is pet friendly.
Does 9366 S. Pepperwood Lane - #1 offer parking?
Yes, 9366 S. Pepperwood Lane - #1 offers parking.
Does 9366 S. Pepperwood Lane - #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9366 S. Pepperwood Lane - #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9366 S. Pepperwood Lane - #1 have a pool?
Yes, 9366 S. Pepperwood Lane - #1 has a pool.
Does 9366 S. Pepperwood Lane - #1 have accessible units?
No, 9366 S. Pepperwood Lane - #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 9366 S. Pepperwood Lane - #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9366 S. Pepperwood Lane - #1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 9366 S. Pepperwood Lane - #1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9366 S. Pepperwood Lane - #1 has units with air conditioning.
