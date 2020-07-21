Amenities

9266 Windsor Way Available 08/10/19 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2045 Sqft - 9266 Windsor Way - Available Aug 10. 3 Bed/2.5 Bath home in Highlands Ranch with Finished Basement and beautiful yard. Includes formal living room, formal dining room, family room 2" blinds, tile floors, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, central heat & air, loft, vaulted ceilings, powder bath, and washer/dryer hookups. Kitchen has a side-by-side refrigerator, built-in microwave, glass-top stove/oven and dishwasher. You'll love the yard which has a patio and deck, fenced rear, and in ground sprinkler system. Small dogs and/or cats allowed (under 35 lbs) with $250 pet deposit per pet and $25 monthly pet rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals. Initial lease will expire on June 30, 2020.



Security Deposit : $2,200

Application Fee: $50

Air Filter Program: $10



