Last updated August 9 2019

9266 Windsor Way

9266 Windsor Way · No Longer Available
Location

9266 Windsor Way, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
9266 Windsor Way Available 08/10/19 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2045 Sqft - 9266 Windsor Way - Available Aug 10. 3 Bed/2.5 Bath home in Highlands Ranch with Finished Basement and beautiful yard. Includes formal living room, formal dining room, family room 2" blinds, tile floors, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, central heat & air, loft, vaulted ceilings, powder bath, and washer/dryer hookups. Kitchen has a side-by-side refrigerator, built-in microwave, glass-top stove/oven and dishwasher. You'll love the yard which has a patio and deck, fenced rear, and in ground sprinkler system. Small dogs and/or cats allowed (under 35 lbs) with $250 pet deposit per pet and $25 monthly pet rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals. Initial lease will expire on June 30, 2020.

Security Deposit : $2,200
Application Fee: $50
Air Filter Program: $10

*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.

(RLNE5018764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9266 Windsor Way have any available units?
9266 Windsor Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 9266 Windsor Way have?
Some of 9266 Windsor Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9266 Windsor Way currently offering any rent specials?
9266 Windsor Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9266 Windsor Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9266 Windsor Way is pet friendly.
Does 9266 Windsor Way offer parking?
No, 9266 Windsor Way does not offer parking.
Does 9266 Windsor Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9266 Windsor Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9266 Windsor Way have a pool?
No, 9266 Windsor Way does not have a pool.
Does 9266 Windsor Way have accessible units?
No, 9266 Windsor Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9266 Windsor Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9266 Windsor Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 9266 Windsor Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9266 Windsor Way has units with air conditioning.
