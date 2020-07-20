All apartments in Highlands Ranch
9250 Sori Ln

9250 Sori Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9250 Sori Lane, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
9250 Sori Ln Available 06/01/19 Stunning High End Bozetto Style Townhouse. - Stunning 4 bed, 3 bath townhome in sought after Tresana community. Popular Bozzetto model features a front facing lot that lives like single family. Unparalleled finishes throughout, scraped engineered wood flooring from entry through great room, kitchen & dining. Plantation Shutters engulf corner family room w/ loads of light. Upgraded kitchen w/ huge granite slab island, upper & lower cab lighting. Dining adjacent w/ slider to outdoor patio, main floor also includes a guest / study w/ bath. Upper level Boasts 3 bedrooms , upgraded caret & pad and upgraded laundry room. Spacious Master enjoys mountain views from private balcony, upgraded travertine tile bath & walk in closet w/ custom built ins. Oversized 2 car garage is finished w/ epoxy flooring & storage bins. Location is unrivaled in HR w/ easy access to C-470, walkable to grocery stores & Whole Foods, restaurants, banks, etc. Walking Trail to HR trail system is just outside your maintenance free living door!

(RLNE3641578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9250 Sori Ln have any available units?
9250 Sori Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 9250 Sori Ln have?
Some of 9250 Sori Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9250 Sori Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9250 Sori Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9250 Sori Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 9250 Sori Ln is pet friendly.
Does 9250 Sori Ln offer parking?
Yes, 9250 Sori Ln offers parking.
Does 9250 Sori Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9250 Sori Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9250 Sori Ln have a pool?
Yes, 9250 Sori Ln has a pool.
Does 9250 Sori Ln have accessible units?
No, 9250 Sori Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9250 Sori Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 9250 Sori Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9250 Sori Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 9250 Sori Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
