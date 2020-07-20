Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

9250 Sori Ln Available 06/01/19 Stunning High End Bozetto Style Townhouse. - Stunning 4 bed, 3 bath townhome in sought after Tresana community. Popular Bozzetto model features a front facing lot that lives like single family. Unparalleled finishes throughout, scraped engineered wood flooring from entry through great room, kitchen & dining. Plantation Shutters engulf corner family room w/ loads of light. Upgraded kitchen w/ huge granite slab island, upper & lower cab lighting. Dining adjacent w/ slider to outdoor patio, main floor also includes a guest / study w/ bath. Upper level Boasts 3 bedrooms , upgraded caret & pad and upgraded laundry room. Spacious Master enjoys mountain views from private balcony, upgraded travertine tile bath & walk in closet w/ custom built ins. Oversized 2 car garage is finished w/ epoxy flooring & storage bins. Location is unrivaled in HR w/ easy access to C-470, walkable to grocery stores & Whole Foods, restaurants, banks, etc. Walking Trail to HR trail system is just outside your maintenance free living door!



