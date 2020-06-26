Amenities

9038 Woodland Dr Available 07/08/19 Ranch Style Home - Great Location - This ranch style home is located in the heart

of Highlands Ranch. You can't beat the price for this home with its almost 2000 square feet of finished living area. The main floor has wood floors throughout and a woodburning fireplace in the living room. Two good sized bedrooms, bath with double sinks and dining and kitchen round out the space. The basement has a large recreation room, a 3rd bedroom, bath and laundry. The large back yard has a deck, ample lawn and a terraced area just waiting for your green thumb. This home is located close to shopping, recreation and the other conveniences you need in your busy life.



Please note the displayed photos were not taken this year.

Pets welcome, max of 2 pets with additional $100 per pet please.



$36 Application Fee per person due when submitting application. $175 Holding Fee due when application is screened (is applied to security deposit once approved or refunded if not approved). See application for details.



Minimum lease term available is one year please.



