Highlands Ranch, CO
9038 Woodland Dr
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM

9038 Woodland Dr

9038 Woodland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9038 Woodland Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
9038 Woodland Dr Available 07/08/19 Ranch Style Home - Great Location - This ranch style home is located in the heart
of Highlands Ranch. You can't beat the price for this home with its almost 2000 square feet of finished living area. The main floor has wood floors throughout and a woodburning fireplace in the living room. Two good sized bedrooms, bath with double sinks and dining and kitchen round out the space. The basement has a large recreation room, a 3rd bedroom, bath and laundry. The large back yard has a deck, ample lawn and a terraced area just waiting for your green thumb. This home is located close to shopping, recreation and the other conveniences you need in your busy life.

Please note the displayed photos were not taken this year.
Pets welcome, max of 2 pets with additional $100 per pet please.

$36 Application Fee per person due when submitting application. $175 Holding Fee due when application is screened (is applied to security deposit once approved or refunded if not approved). See application for details.

Minimum lease term available is one year please.

(RLNE4948552)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9038 Woodland Dr have any available units?
9038 Woodland Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 9038 Woodland Dr have?
Some of 9038 Woodland Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9038 Woodland Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9038 Woodland Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9038 Woodland Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9038 Woodland Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9038 Woodland Dr offer parking?
No, 9038 Woodland Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9038 Woodland Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9038 Woodland Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9038 Woodland Dr have a pool?
No, 9038 Woodland Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9038 Woodland Dr have accessible units?
No, 9038 Woodland Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9038 Woodland Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9038 Woodland Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9038 Woodland Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9038 Woodland Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
