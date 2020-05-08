All apartments in Highlands Ranch
8936 S. Copeland St

Location

8936 Copeland St, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Eastridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest suite
pet friendly
8936 S. Copeland St Available 09/06/19 BLUE APPLE: Main Floor Master - Directly across from Kline Homestead Park!

This 3 bedroom home has wonderful vaulted ceilings in the living area. A fireplace provides cozy warmth on cold winter days. The main floor master bedroom has French doors leading to the back yard. The second bedroom, also on the main level, is roomy. Upstairs, you'll find a small loft area, bedroom number 3 and another bath; a perfect guest suite - or make it the master bedroom! You'll have plenty of storage space in the 1000 square foot unfinished basement. Conveniently located, this home is close to all the activities you need to make your life complete, including access to the South Suburban Recreation Center. (No Highlands Ranch rec center access)

Allow pets (both cats and dogs) , max of 3 pets. The additional deposit for the 1st pet is $200, then with an additional $100 deposit per pet.
Comes with the dishwasher, stove, microwave, refrigerator. Does not come with the washer and dryer.

Please note the displayed photos were not taken this year.

$36 Application Fee per person due when submitting application. $175 Holding Fee due when application is screened (is applied to security deposit once approved or refunded if not approved). See application for details.

Minimum lease term available is one year please.

(RLNE3424640)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8936 S. Copeland St have any available units?
8936 S. Copeland St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 8936 S. Copeland St have?
Some of 8936 S. Copeland St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8936 S. Copeland St currently offering any rent specials?
8936 S. Copeland St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8936 S. Copeland St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8936 S. Copeland St is pet friendly.
Does 8936 S. Copeland St offer parking?
No, 8936 S. Copeland St does not offer parking.
Does 8936 S. Copeland St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8936 S. Copeland St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8936 S. Copeland St have a pool?
No, 8936 S. Copeland St does not have a pool.
Does 8936 S. Copeland St have accessible units?
No, 8936 S. Copeland St does not have accessible units.
Does 8936 S. Copeland St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8936 S. Copeland St has units with dishwashers.
Does 8936 S. Copeland St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8936 S. Copeland St does not have units with air conditioning.
