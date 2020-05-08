Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly guest suite fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed guest suite pet friendly

8936 S. Copeland St Available 09/06/19 BLUE APPLE: Main Floor Master - Directly across from Kline Homestead Park!



This 3 bedroom home has wonderful vaulted ceilings in the living area. A fireplace provides cozy warmth on cold winter days. The main floor master bedroom has French doors leading to the back yard. The second bedroom, also on the main level, is roomy. Upstairs, you'll find a small loft area, bedroom number 3 and another bath; a perfect guest suite - or make it the master bedroom! You'll have plenty of storage space in the 1000 square foot unfinished basement. Conveniently located, this home is close to all the activities you need to make your life complete, including access to the South Suburban Recreation Center. (No Highlands Ranch rec center access)



Allow pets (both cats and dogs) , max of 3 pets. The additional deposit for the 1st pet is $200, then with an additional $100 deposit per pet.

Comes with the dishwasher, stove, microwave, refrigerator. Does not come with the washer and dryer.



Please note the displayed photos were not taken this year.



$36 Application Fee per person due when submitting application. $175 Holding Fee due when application is screened (is applied to security deposit once approved or refunded if not approved). See application for details.



Minimum lease term available is one year please.



