8823 Jackdaw Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

THIS VERY NICE AND UPDATED 2300 SF FT HOME IS LOCATED JUST SOUTH OF CE-470 JUST EAST OF COLORADO. THIS HOME HAS BEEN RECENTLY UPDATED WITH NEW KITCHEN AND BATHROOM FLOORING, NEW CARPETING THROUGHOUT, NEW INTERIOR PAINT, AND AN NEW EGRESS BASEMENT WINDOW. ON THE MAIN LEVEL THERE IS THE LIVING ROOM WITH A GAS FIREPLACE, THE DINING ROOM THAT OPENS TO A FABULOUS STAMPED CONCRETE PATIO AND A HUGE BACKYARD. THE KITCHEN IS SPACIOUS WITH NEW FLOORING. ON THE UPPER LEVEL YOU WILL FIND THE MASTER BEDROOM WITH A LARGE MASTER BATH, THREE MORE BEDROOMS AND ANOTHER FULL BATH. THIS HOME HAS A 700 SF UNFINISHED BASEMENT FOR EXTRA STORAGE. THE HOUSE HAS CENTRAL A/C AND HAS A SPRINKLER SYSTEM FRONT AND BACK. YOU HAVE ACCESS TO THE SOUTH SUBURBAN RECREATION CENTER AND ALL THE AMENITIES THAT HIGHLANDS RANCH HAS TO OFFER. THE LANDLORD PAYS ALL HOA DUES AND TRASH AND WATER IS INCLUDED IN THE RENT. YOU ARE 5 MINUTES TO C-470 AND 10 MINUTES TO PARK MEADOWS. LOVELY HOME, CLEANEST YOU WILL FIND IN THIS PRICE RANGE. TENANT TAKES CARE OF FRONT AND BACKYARD MAINTENANCE. LANDLORD PAYS TRASH AND WATER AND HOA DUES.