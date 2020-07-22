8773 S Pochard St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This wonderful family home has almost 2000 sq. ft. of living space, plus another 960 sq. ft. in the full unfinished basement. Great block with easy access to Colorado Blvd. near C-470. The large master suite boasts vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and a 5-piece bath (double sinks with separate shower and tub). The master tub is a Jacuzzi type! Secondary bedrooms are oversized and laundry is on the main floor. Great open floor plan has formal living and dining rooms and an eat in kitchen. Hardwood floors are now throughout the entire main floor!