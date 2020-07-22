All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
8773 S Pochard St
Last updated December 10 2019 at 9:06 PM

8773 S Pochard St

8773 South Pochard Street · No Longer Available
Location

8773 South Pochard Street, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Eastridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This wonderful family home has almost 2000 sq. ft. of living space, plus another 960 sq. ft. in the full unfinished basement. Great block with easy access to Colorado Blvd. near C-470. The large master suite boasts vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and a 5-piece bath (double sinks with separate shower and tub). The master tub is a Jacuzzi type! Secondary bedrooms are oversized and laundry is on the main floor. Great open floor plan has formal living and dining rooms and an eat in kitchen. Hardwood floors are now throughout the entire main floor!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8773 S Pochard St have any available units?
8773 S Pochard St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
Is 8773 S Pochard St currently offering any rent specials?
8773 S Pochard St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8773 S Pochard St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8773 S Pochard St is pet friendly.
Does 8773 S Pochard St offer parking?
No, 8773 S Pochard St does not offer parking.
Does 8773 S Pochard St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8773 S Pochard St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8773 S Pochard St have a pool?
No, 8773 S Pochard St does not have a pool.
Does 8773 S Pochard St have accessible units?
No, 8773 S Pochard St does not have accessible units.
Does 8773 S Pochard St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8773 S Pochard St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8773 S Pochard St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8773 S Pochard St does not have units with air conditioning.
