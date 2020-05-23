8626 Canongate Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

Available 07/01/20 Beautiful and Spacious Home on the Golf Course - Property Id: 120307



Home on The Links Golf Course in Highlands Ranch with 5BR/3.5BA and 3312 SF on a cul-de-sac facing open space with views of the golf course and mountains. Upstairs has the Master Suite with 5 piece bath, sitting area, walk-in closet and bay windows, 3 bedrooms plus a full bathroom. The main floor has a LR, DR, half bath, laundry room with washer/dryer and kitchen with Silestone and SS. The finished garden level has a LR, rec room, BR, full bath & workshop. Features include a water purification and softener system, electronic air filter, whole home humidifier, central A/C, ceiling fans, hardwood and tile flooring, attached two car garage, security system if Tenants want to pay, front porch and a fenced yard with Trex deck and sprinkler system. Rent includes access to the Highlands Ranch recreation centers, pools, fitness centers and snow removal from the streets. Tenants pay all utilities. Assigned schools are Fox Creek Elementary, Cresthill Middle and Highlands Ranch High.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120307

Property Id 120307



(RLNE5766815)