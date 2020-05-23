All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

8626 Canongate Ln

8626 Canongate Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8626 Canongate Lane, Highlands Ranch, CO 80130
Eastridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful and Spacious Home on the Golf Course - Property Id: 120307

Home on The Links Golf Course in Highlands Ranch with 5BR/3.5BA and 3312 SF on a cul-de-sac facing open space with views of the golf course and mountains. Upstairs has the Master Suite with 5 piece bath, sitting area, walk-in closet and bay windows, 3 bedrooms plus a full bathroom. The main floor has a LR, DR, half bath, laundry room with washer/dryer and kitchen with Silestone and SS. The finished garden level has a LR, rec room, BR, full bath & workshop. Features include a water purification and softener system, electronic air filter, whole home humidifier, central A/C, ceiling fans, hardwood and tile flooring, attached two car garage, security system if Tenants want to pay, front porch and a fenced yard with Trex deck and sprinkler system. Rent includes access to the Highlands Ranch recreation centers, pools, fitness centers and snow removal from the streets. Tenants pay all utilities. Assigned schools are Fox Creek Elementary, Cresthill Middle and Highlands Ranch High.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120307
Property Id 120307

(RLNE5766815)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8626 Canongate Ln have any available units?
8626 Canongate Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 8626 Canongate Ln have?
Some of 8626 Canongate Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8626 Canongate Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8626 Canongate Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8626 Canongate Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 8626 Canongate Ln is pet friendly.
Does 8626 Canongate Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8626 Canongate Ln offers parking.
Does 8626 Canongate Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8626 Canongate Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8626 Canongate Ln have a pool?
Yes, 8626 Canongate Ln has a pool.
Does 8626 Canongate Ln have accessible units?
No, 8626 Canongate Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8626 Canongate Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8626 Canongate Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 8626 Canongate Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8626 Canongate Ln has units with air conditioning.
