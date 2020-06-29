8469 Littlerock Way #201

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool

Canyon Ranch 2bed 2ba W/D A/C FP mtn view pool comm vaults balcony carport - Please check out our website for more pictures and our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.com

Nice 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo on 2nd story with spectacular mountain views. Top floor. The only one with a non-obstructed views to the mountains. Interior unit. Pool community. Newer carpet. Newer paint. Vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer, fireplace, central air, gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, large bedrooms - it just doesn't get any better. 1 reserved carport. Hot water heat. Pool community. Owner pays for Highlands Ranch rec center dues. Come check it out. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45 per adult. Pets are okay with an extra $100 deposit per pet. HOA restrictions limited to 2 pets. Outside smoking only. There is a balcony off living room. 1100sf. Please drive by and take a look at the complex and the neighborhood to see if it meets your criteria before setting up a showing. This way we know you can find the unit within the complex. Please call Kevin at 303/531-5540 to schedule a showing or text him at 3035704285 just be sure to add the address on the one you are interested in so he can respond accurately.



(RLNE5481595)