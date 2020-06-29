All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Find more places like 8469 Littlerock Way #201.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
8469 Littlerock Way #201
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:37 AM

8469 Littlerock Way #201

8469 Little Rock Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Highlands Ranch
See all
Northridge
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

8469 Little Rock Way, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
Canyon Ranch 2bed 2ba W/D A/C FP mtn view pool comm vaults balcony carport - Please check out our website for more pictures and our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.com
Nice 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo on 2nd story with spectacular mountain views. Top floor. The only one with a non-obstructed views to the mountains. Interior unit. Pool community. Newer carpet. Newer paint. Vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer, fireplace, central air, gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, large bedrooms - it just doesn't get any better. 1 reserved carport. Hot water heat. Pool community. Owner pays for Highlands Ranch rec center dues. Come check it out. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45 per adult. Pets are okay with an extra $100 deposit per pet. HOA restrictions limited to 2 pets. Outside smoking only. There is a balcony off living room. 1100sf. Please drive by and take a look at the complex and the neighborhood to see if it meets your criteria before setting up a showing. This way we know you can find the unit within the complex. Please call Kevin at 303/531-5540 to schedule a showing or text him at 3035704285 just be sure to add the address on the one you are interested in so he can respond accurately.

(RLNE5481595)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8469 Littlerock Way #201 have any available units?
8469 Littlerock Way #201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 8469 Littlerock Way #201 have?
Some of 8469 Littlerock Way #201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8469 Littlerock Way #201 currently offering any rent specials?
8469 Littlerock Way #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8469 Littlerock Way #201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8469 Littlerock Way #201 is pet friendly.
Does 8469 Littlerock Way #201 offer parking?
Yes, 8469 Littlerock Way #201 offers parking.
Does 8469 Littlerock Way #201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8469 Littlerock Way #201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8469 Littlerock Way #201 have a pool?
Yes, 8469 Littlerock Way #201 has a pool.
Does 8469 Littlerock Way #201 have accessible units?
No, 8469 Littlerock Way #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 8469 Littlerock Way #201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8469 Littlerock Way #201 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8469 Littlerock Way #201 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8469 Littlerock Way #201 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Similar Pages

Highlands Ranch 1 BedroomsHighlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Highlands Ranch Apartments with ParkingHighlands Ranch Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Highlands Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Brighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestridgeNorthridge
Eastridge

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs