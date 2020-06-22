All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
829 Sparrow Hawk Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

829 Sparrow Hawk Dr

829 Sparrow Hawk Drive · No Longer Available
Location

829 Sparrow Hawk Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come see why this spacious 4 Bed / 3 bath Beauty should be your next home. Showing start on November 5th [home is under contract for sale and cannot show before it closes]. The kitchen features granite counters with a Breakfast Nook and a pantry with ample storage, hardwood floors that spill into the family room. Stone backsplash compliments the space well as does the all stainless steel appliances. Stay warm this fall and winter in front of the gas fireplace in the large family room.

The master bed has tall vaulted ceilings and recently remodeled baths. The master bath is complete with a deep soaker tub and glass shower.

Enjoy the backyard on a beautiful deck with room for a nice patio set and grill. The backyard is completely fenced in, landscaped and includes a storage shed.

The HOA community includes access to one of four recreation centers. Residents are in the Douglas School District with Saddle Ranch elementary, Ranch View middle school and Thunderridge HS.

Tenant Responsible for all utilities (Water / Sewer, Trash, Gas/Electric, etc), Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Pet Application Fees - $20 per Pet (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation com / First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Emergency Service and Resident Portal Fee / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 829 Sparrow Hawk Dr have any available units?
829 Sparrow Hawk Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 829 Sparrow Hawk Dr have?
Some of 829 Sparrow Hawk Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 829 Sparrow Hawk Dr currently offering any rent specials?
829 Sparrow Hawk Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 829 Sparrow Hawk Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 829 Sparrow Hawk Dr is pet friendly.
Does 829 Sparrow Hawk Dr offer parking?
Yes, 829 Sparrow Hawk Dr does offer parking.
Does 829 Sparrow Hawk Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 829 Sparrow Hawk Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 829 Sparrow Hawk Dr have a pool?
No, 829 Sparrow Hawk Dr does not have a pool.
Does 829 Sparrow Hawk Dr have accessible units?
No, 829 Sparrow Hawk Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 829 Sparrow Hawk Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 829 Sparrow Hawk Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 829 Sparrow Hawk Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 829 Sparrow Hawk Dr has units with air conditioning.
