829 Sparrow Hawk Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come see why this spacious 4 Bed / 3 bath Beauty should be your next home. Showing start on November 5th [home is under contract for sale and cannot show before it closes]. The kitchen features granite counters with a Breakfast Nook and a pantry with ample storage, hardwood floors that spill into the family room. Stone backsplash compliments the space well as does the all stainless steel appliances. Stay warm this fall and winter in front of the gas fireplace in the large family room.



The master bed has tall vaulted ceilings and recently remodeled baths. The master bath is complete with a deep soaker tub and glass shower.



Enjoy the backyard on a beautiful deck with room for a nice patio set and grill. The backyard is completely fenced in, landscaped and includes a storage shed.



The HOA community includes access to one of four recreation centers. Residents are in the Douglas School District with Saddle Ranch elementary, Ranch View middle school and Thunderridge HS.



Tenant Responsible for all utilities (Water / Sewer, Trash, Gas/Electric, etc), Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Pet Application Fees - $20 per Pet (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation com / First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Emergency Service and Resident Portal Fee / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit