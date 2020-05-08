All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:40 PM

6482 Silver Mesa Drive

6482 Silver Mesa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6482 Silver Mesa Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO 80130
Eastridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhome in gated Palomino Park. This townhome is airy and bright and offers 1,598 square feet of living space.

Relax in front of your gas log fireplace in the front living room. The cozy dining area is next to kitchen which includes all appliances and a pantry for extra storage. Main floor 3rd bedroom can also be a great office with French doors. On the upper level you will find 2 master suites with full baths. Basement is unfinished offering you extra storage room.

Additional features include air conditioning, washer/dryer in unit, ceiling fans, walk-in closets and two car garage.

This townhome is close to shopping, restaurants, light rail, C-470, and I-25 making this location a plus. Enjoy the community pool, clubhouse and fitness center.

Water, sewer, and trash included with rent. Please note, tenant(s) need to pay $50 to Westwind Management before move-in.

Sorry no pets allowed.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6482 Silver Mesa Drive have any available units?
6482 Silver Mesa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 6482 Silver Mesa Drive have?
Some of 6482 Silver Mesa Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6482 Silver Mesa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6482 Silver Mesa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6482 Silver Mesa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6482 Silver Mesa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 6482 Silver Mesa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6482 Silver Mesa Drive offers parking.
Does 6482 Silver Mesa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6482 Silver Mesa Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6482 Silver Mesa Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6482 Silver Mesa Drive has a pool.
Does 6482 Silver Mesa Drive have accessible units?
No, 6482 Silver Mesa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6482 Silver Mesa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6482 Silver Mesa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6482 Silver Mesa Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6482 Silver Mesa Drive has units with air conditioning.

