6482 Silver Mesa Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhome in gated Palomino Park. This townhome is airy and bright and offers 1,598 square feet of living space.



Relax in front of your gas log fireplace in the front living room. The cozy dining area is next to kitchen which includes all appliances and a pantry for extra storage. Main floor 3rd bedroom can also be a great office with French doors. On the upper level you will find 2 master suites with full baths. Basement is unfinished offering you extra storage room.



Additional features include air conditioning, washer/dryer in unit, ceiling fans, walk-in closets and two car garage.



This townhome is close to shopping, restaurants, light rail, C-470, and I-25 making this location a plus. Enjoy the community pool, clubhouse and fitness center.



Water, sewer, and trash included with rent. Please note, tenant(s) need to pay $50 to Westwind Management before move-in.



Sorry no pets allowed.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



Contact us to schedule a showing.