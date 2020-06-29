All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

6480 Silver Mesa Drive, #E

6480 Silver Mesa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6480 Silver Mesa Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO 80130
Eastridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
2 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Condo with Community Pool & AC - Available for a flexible lease!
To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

Resort Type living! Walking distance to community Pool, Clubhouse, Tennis Court, Fully Appointed Health Center.

Property features stainless steel appliances, a large master bedroom suite, and a 2 car attached garage. All conveniently located near C-470 and Quebec, and Park Meadows Mall.

Water, Sewer, Stormwater, and Trash will be included in rent for an additional $100/month.
Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com. If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com.

(RLNE5401092)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

