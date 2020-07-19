6406 Silver Mesa Drive

Amenities

Live in luxury with resort style living at Palomino Park! This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome features 1627 square feet of living space and sits on the 8th green of the Links Golf Course! It also faces West, so you can enjoy unobstructed mountain views from Pikes Peak to Longs Peak that are accentuated with golf course views from the front of your home (living room, dining room, kitchen, and the master bedroom)!



The main level boasts newly refinished Maple hardwood floors, a spacious living room with a gas fireplace, a dining room, an elegant kitchen that is open to the living room, a powder room, laundry room including washer and dryer, and an oversized patio that is perfect for enjoying Colorado weather. The luxury kitchen spares no expense- featuring granite countertops, custom cabinets with ample cabinet space, top of the line stainless steel appliances including a five-burner gas cooktop, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, instant hot water dispenser at the sink and more. There is also a custom temperature controlled Mahogany Vinotemp wine credenza that holds 240 bottles to house your wine collection!



The upstairs features all 3 bedrooms, and 2 full baths. The spacious master bedroom features a large walk-in closet, a beautiful master bathroom with dual copper hammered sinks, custom cabinets, copper hammered sinks, granite countertops, a large soaking tub, and a separate shower. The second bedroom is also very spacious and sunny! Walk through the hallway through the French doors into the spacious third bedroom- with the French doors it can be a perfect space for an office or a bedroom.



Other features of the home include blackout shades in all bedrooms, an oversized 2 car garage with built-in cabinets and a bonus storage closet, new plush carpet in all carpeted areas, ceiling fans in all rooms, a whole house attic fan that reduces the energy costs in the summer, new water heater, central air conditioning and fresh paint!



Palomino Park is a gated community that features swimming pools, a resort style fitness center, a private bar and restaurant, and much more!



1 small pet may be negotiable, please inquire.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, snow removal, clubhouse, pool, tennis, and fitness center.



