6211 Trailhead Road

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Highlands Ranch 3 Bedroom Townhome With Finished Basement (Available Immediately) - Welcome Home To Desirable Highlands Ranch & This 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome. Nicely Updated & Cared For. Light & Bright End Unit With A Patio That Allows Easy Access To The Walking Trails. Large Living Room With Vaulted Ceiling & Gas Fireplace. Office Space On First Floor Right Off Of Living Room. Laundry Room With Brand New Washer & Dryer. Nice Kitchen & Half Bath Complete The First Floor. Upstairs Opens To Nice Sized Loft Area, Secondary Bedroom & Hallway Bath. If You Like A Large Master Bedroom, This Is The Place For You!. Large Master With Vaulted Ceilings & His/Hers Closets. Attached 5 Piece Master Bath. Basement Has Large Living Area And Smaller 3rd Bedroom Or Office Space. Large Storage Room For All Of Your Storage Needs. Finally, 2 Car Attached Garage. Only One Small Dog Allowed. Qualified Applicant Will Need To Have Minimum Credit Score Of 640 To Apply.



Home Is Professionally Managed By Justin Sadler Of Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - A Colorado Based Real Estate & Property Management Company.



Application Requirements:

640 or better credit score

No Eviction History

No Criminal History within the past 5 years

Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent

$50.00 Per adult Application Fee

$150.00 Lease Administration Fee – this represents the approximate cost to write the lease, set up the lease in our software, and collect and account for the Tenants Security Deposit.

If Pets are accepted a $250.00 non-refundable pet fee and $35 per month pet rent; one small to medium sized dog. No Cats.

Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval



No Cats Allowed



