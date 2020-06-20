All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

6211 Trailhead Road

6211 East Trailhead Road · (303) 506-9633
Location

6211 East Trailhead Road, Highlands Ranch, CO 80130
Eastridge

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6211 Trailhead Road · Avail. now

$2,350

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2426 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Highlands Ranch 3 Bedroom Townhome With Finished Basement (Available Immediately) - Welcome Home To Desirable Highlands Ranch & This 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome. Nicely Updated & Cared For. Light & Bright End Unit With A Patio That Allows Easy Access To The Walking Trails. Large Living Room With Vaulted Ceiling & Gas Fireplace. Office Space On First Floor Right Off Of Living Room. Laundry Room With Brand New Washer & Dryer. Nice Kitchen & Half Bath Complete The First Floor. Upstairs Opens To Nice Sized Loft Area, Secondary Bedroom & Hallway Bath. If You Like A Large Master Bedroom, This Is The Place For You!. Large Master With Vaulted Ceilings & His/Hers Closets. Attached 5 Piece Master Bath. Basement Has Large Living Area And Smaller 3rd Bedroom Or Office Space. Large Storage Room For All Of Your Storage Needs. Finally, 2 Car Attached Garage. Only One Small Dog Allowed. Qualified Applicant Will Need To Have Minimum Credit Score Of 640 To Apply.

Home Is Professionally Managed By Justin Sadler Of Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - A Colorado Based Real Estate & Property Management Company.

Application Requirements:
640 or better credit score
No Eviction History
No Criminal History within the past 5 years
Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee
$150.00 Lease Administration Fee – this represents the approximate cost to write the lease, set up the lease in our software, and collect and account for the Tenants Security Deposit.
If Pets are accepted a $250.00 non-refundable pet fee and $35 per month pet rent; one small to medium sized dog. No Cats.
Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2787153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6211 Trailhead Road have any available units?
6211 Trailhead Road has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6211 Trailhead Road have?
Some of 6211 Trailhead Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6211 Trailhead Road currently offering any rent specials?
6211 Trailhead Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6211 Trailhead Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6211 Trailhead Road is pet friendly.
Does 6211 Trailhead Road offer parking?
Yes, 6211 Trailhead Road does offer parking.
Does 6211 Trailhead Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6211 Trailhead Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6211 Trailhead Road have a pool?
No, 6211 Trailhead Road does not have a pool.
Does 6211 Trailhead Road have accessible units?
No, 6211 Trailhead Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6211 Trailhead Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6211 Trailhead Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6211 Trailhead Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6211 Trailhead Road does not have units with air conditioning.
