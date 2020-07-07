5731 Glenstone Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f167676057 ---- Delightful and Spacious Highlands Ranch Home ? 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths over 3900 sq ft and a 3 car garage. This well-lit home with its open floor plans and large windows flows nicely. From the renovated and upgraded kitchen, large furnished office space on the main floor and the finished basement with bedroom, bathroom and built in wet bar. 4 large bedrooms upstairs including the 5 piece master suite with His/Hers walk- in closets. South Facing driving makes snow removal easy, and built in cabinets provide tons of storage in the garage. Residency includes access to the Highlands Ranch recreation centers. Location is convenient to Heritage Park, Redstone Elementary School, shopping, restaurants and quick access to Light Rail and I-25 or C-470. Run or bike through any of the number of Open Space trails just around the corner from the house. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care. Dog friendly, No Cats please. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. *Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website. A/C Finished Basement Nicely Landscaped Renovated Kitchen Study Vaulted Ceilings