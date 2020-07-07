All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated August 20 2019

5731 Glenstone Dr

5731 Glenstone Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5731 Glenstone Dr, Highlands Ranch, CO 80130
Eastridge

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f167676057 ---- Delightful and Spacious Highlands Ranch Home ? 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths over 3900 sq ft and a 3 car garage. This well-lit home with its open floor plans and large windows flows nicely. From the renovated and upgraded kitchen, large furnished office space on the main floor and the finished basement with bedroom, bathroom and built in wet bar. 4 large bedrooms upstairs including the 5 piece master suite with His/Hers walk- in closets. South Facing driving makes snow removal easy, and built in cabinets provide tons of storage in the garage. Residency includes access to the Highlands Ranch recreation centers. Location is convenient to Heritage Park, Redstone Elementary School, shopping, restaurants and quick access to Light Rail and I-25 or C-470. Run or bike through any of the number of Open Space trails just around the corner from the house. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care. Dog friendly, No Cats please. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. *Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website. A/C Finished Basement Nicely Landscaped Renovated Kitchen Study Vaulted Ceilings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5731 Glenstone Dr have any available units?
5731 Glenstone Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 5731 Glenstone Dr have?
Some of 5731 Glenstone Dr's amenities include dogs allowed, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5731 Glenstone Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5731 Glenstone Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5731 Glenstone Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5731 Glenstone Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5731 Glenstone Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5731 Glenstone Dr offers parking.
Does 5731 Glenstone Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5731 Glenstone Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5731 Glenstone Dr have a pool?
No, 5731 Glenstone Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5731 Glenstone Dr have accessible units?
No, 5731 Glenstone Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5731 Glenstone Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5731 Glenstone Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5731 Glenstone Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5731 Glenstone Dr has units with air conditioning.

