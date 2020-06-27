All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:44 AM

5542 Abbeywood Cir

5542 Abbeywood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5542 Abbeywood Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO 80130
Southridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Come check out this newer build in The Hearth community in Highlands Ranch. This wide open floorplan is perfect for the family and entertaining. The kitchen has clean white cabinets with ample space for storage and granite countertops with recessed lighting. Large Kitchen island for easy meal time prep work. All stainless steel appliances to be included in rental (fridge not shown in pictures, but is included). Plantation shutters throughout the upper floors, architectural details, upgraded light fixtures and a main floor fireplace and NEW hardwood flooring top off this great space. There is also a first floor office at the front of the house.

Three Bedrooms are upstairs. The master bedroom at the top of the stairs overlooks the rec fields for Rock Canyon and is plenty spacious and has a ceiling fan with coffered ceilings. The master bath features a large soaker tub, dual sink vanity, glass shower enclosure and a large walk-in closet. The other two bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bath.

The basement is fully finished throughout with luxury vinyl flooring. It features a dry bar with mini fridge, coffered ceilings with programmable LED lighting It has a large basement bedroom and an amazing 3/4 bath. The bathroom includes high end front loading washer and dryer.

HOA community includes clubhouse, community pool, fitness facility, Tennis Courts, Trails and Trash removal. This home is in the Douglas County school district: Wildcat Mountain Elementary, Rocky Height Middle School, Rock Canyon HS.

Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Water, Sewer, Gas, Electric), Trash is included in rent, Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Pet Application Fees (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center) / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.

360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:
http://pmielevation.info/5542-ABBEYWOOD-CIR-VIRTUAL-TOUR

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC.
PMI ELEVATION
13709 Omega Circle, Lone Tree, CO 80124
720-744-0790
WWW.DENVERPROPERTYMANAGEMENTINC.NET

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5542 Abbeywood Cir have any available units?
5542 Abbeywood Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 5542 Abbeywood Cir have?
Some of 5542 Abbeywood Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5542 Abbeywood Cir currently offering any rent specials?
5542 Abbeywood Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5542 Abbeywood Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 5542 Abbeywood Cir is pet friendly.
Does 5542 Abbeywood Cir offer parking?
Yes, 5542 Abbeywood Cir offers parking.
Does 5542 Abbeywood Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5542 Abbeywood Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5542 Abbeywood Cir have a pool?
Yes, 5542 Abbeywood Cir has a pool.
Does 5542 Abbeywood Cir have accessible units?
No, 5542 Abbeywood Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 5542 Abbeywood Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5542 Abbeywood Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 5542 Abbeywood Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5542 Abbeywood Cir has units with air conditioning.
