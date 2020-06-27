5542 Abbeywood Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Come check out this newer build in The Hearth community in Highlands Ranch. This wide open floorplan is perfect for the family and entertaining. The kitchen has clean white cabinets with ample space for storage and granite countertops with recessed lighting. Large Kitchen island for easy meal time prep work. All stainless steel appliances to be included in rental (fridge not shown in pictures, but is included). Plantation shutters throughout the upper floors, architectural details, upgraded light fixtures and a main floor fireplace and NEW hardwood flooring top off this great space. There is also a first floor office at the front of the house.



Three Bedrooms are upstairs. The master bedroom at the top of the stairs overlooks the rec fields for Rock Canyon and is plenty spacious and has a ceiling fan with coffered ceilings. The master bath features a large soaker tub, dual sink vanity, glass shower enclosure and a large walk-in closet. The other two bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bath.



The basement is fully finished throughout with luxury vinyl flooring. It features a dry bar with mini fridge, coffered ceilings with programmable LED lighting It has a large basement bedroom and an amazing 3/4 bath. The bathroom includes high end front loading washer and dryer.



HOA community includes clubhouse, community pool, fitness facility, Tennis Courts, Trails and Trash removal. This home is in the Douglas County school district: Wildcat Mountain Elementary, Rocky Height Middle School, Rock Canyon HS.



Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Water, Sewer, Gas, Electric), Trash is included in rent, Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Pet Application Fees (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center) / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.



360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:

http://pmielevation.info/5542-ABBEYWOOD-CIR-VIRTUAL-TOUR



