512 Southpark Rd Highland

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

This property is posted and Managed by the Property Owner and wont last long in the market so If youre looking for a gorgeous and stylish home, look no further! This property features a nice car garage with tile and plush carpet flooring throughout the interior. Youll enjoy relaxing in the spacious living room with a fireplace that perfect for burning wood. Cook your meals in the kitchen that boasts tile countertops, hardwood cabinets and updated appliances. Start your weekend activities off on the sizable patio, inside the landscaped backyard. Make this house your home and Feel free to Text or Call to apply today!