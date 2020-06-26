All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Find more places like 512 Southpark Rd Highland.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
512 Southpark Rd Highland
Last updated May 20 2019 at 7:32 PM

512 Southpark Rd Highland

512 Southpark Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Highlands Ranch
See all
Northridge
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

512 Southpark Road, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This property is posted and Managed by the Property Owner and wont last long in the market so If youre looking for a gorgeous and stylish home, look no further! This property features a nice car garage with tile and plush carpet flooring throughout the interior. Youll enjoy relaxing in the spacious living room with a fireplace that perfect for burning wood. Cook your meals in the kitchen that boasts tile countertops, hardwood cabinets and updated appliances. Start your weekend activities off on the sizable patio, inside the landscaped backyard. Make this house your home and Feel free to Text or Call to apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 Southpark Rd Highland have any available units?
512 Southpark Rd Highland doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 512 Southpark Rd Highland have?
Some of 512 Southpark Rd Highland's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 Southpark Rd Highland currently offering any rent specials?
512 Southpark Rd Highland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 Southpark Rd Highland pet-friendly?
No, 512 Southpark Rd Highland is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 512 Southpark Rd Highland offer parking?
Yes, 512 Southpark Rd Highland offers parking.
Does 512 Southpark Rd Highland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 Southpark Rd Highland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 Southpark Rd Highland have a pool?
No, 512 Southpark Rd Highland does not have a pool.
Does 512 Southpark Rd Highland have accessible units?
No, 512 Southpark Rd Highland does not have accessible units.
Does 512 Southpark Rd Highland have units with dishwashers?
No, 512 Southpark Rd Highland does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 512 Southpark Rd Highland have units with air conditioning?
No, 512 Southpark Rd Highland does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Similar Pages

Highlands Ranch 1 BedroomsHighlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Highlands Ranch Apartments with ParkingHighlands Ranch Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Highlands Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Brighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestridgeNorthridge
Eastridge

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs