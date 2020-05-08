Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

507 Sylvestor TR Available 08/08/20 **3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath House; 507 Sylvestor Tr** - Available 8/8/2020. This spacious 3 bed/ 2.5 bath home in Highlands Ranch has great amenities, and is located in a fantastic neighborhood. Walk in to hardwood floors, high ceilings, a gas fireplace, and plenty of natural light. Also on the main floor is a large kitchen with all appliances included, powder bath, a fenced yard, and enormous deck great for entertaining. Upstairs is large master with master bath, walk in closet, and two more bedrooms with additional full bath. You also have a 2 car garage, full size washer/ dryer, central ac, and an unfinished basement. Small Pets (under 35 pounds) ok with additional $250 refundable pet deposit and $25 per month pet rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.



Application Fee: $50

Security Deposit: $2,250

Lease Admin Fee: $200

Filter Program: $10 / month



***Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE1909908)