Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
507 Sylvestor TR
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

507 Sylvestor TR

507 West Sylvestor Trail · (720) 903-4341
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

507 West Sylvestor Trail, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 507 Sylvestor TR · Avail. Aug 8

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1432 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
507 Sylvestor TR Available 08/08/20 **3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath House; 507 Sylvestor Tr** - Available 8/8/2020. This spacious 3 bed/ 2.5 bath home in Highlands Ranch has great amenities, and is located in a fantastic neighborhood. Walk in to hardwood floors, high ceilings, a gas fireplace, and plenty of natural light. Also on the main floor is a large kitchen with all appliances included, powder bath, a fenced yard, and enormous deck great for entertaining. Upstairs is large master with master bath, walk in closet, and two more bedrooms with additional full bath. You also have a 2 car garage, full size washer/ dryer, central ac, and an unfinished basement. Small Pets (under 35 pounds) ok with additional $250 refundable pet deposit and $25 per month pet rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.

Application Fee: $50
Security Deposit: $2,250
Lease Admin Fee: $200
Filter Program: $10 / month

***Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1909908)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 Sylvestor TR have any available units?
507 Sylvestor TR has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 507 Sylvestor TR have?
Some of 507 Sylvestor TR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 Sylvestor TR currently offering any rent specials?
507 Sylvestor TR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 Sylvestor TR pet-friendly?
Yes, 507 Sylvestor TR is pet friendly.
Does 507 Sylvestor TR offer parking?
Yes, 507 Sylvestor TR does offer parking.
Does 507 Sylvestor TR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 507 Sylvestor TR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 Sylvestor TR have a pool?
No, 507 Sylvestor TR does not have a pool.
Does 507 Sylvestor TR have accessible units?
No, 507 Sylvestor TR does not have accessible units.
Does 507 Sylvestor TR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 507 Sylvestor TR has units with dishwashers.
Does 507 Sylvestor TR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 507 Sylvestor TR has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 507 Sylvestor TR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

