Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
4855 Fenwood Dr
Last updated May 22 2020 at 7:35 AM

4855 Fenwood Dr

4855 Fenwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4855 Fenwood Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO 80130
Southridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
This 3-Bedroom beauty sits in the Hawks Pointe community of Highlands Ranch. The cathedral ceilings throughout the property give it a vast, open feel, but also the multi-level layout gives each room a distinct warmth and feeling. The kitchen has plenty of space with a fantastic large kitchen island. This is the entertainer's dream home. Have all of your friends and family join you around the kitchen...just the perfect flow. Beautiful Hardwood Oak flooring on the main level just ties it all together.

Let the entertaining continue outdoors with a large deck to enjoy those 300+ days of Colorado sun. The yard is fully fenced in so you can bring your furry friends with you too. Large Ash Trees help provide some shade and privacy. The basement has laminate flooring in this semi-finished space. Plenty of room for a play area, rec area for the family.

Upstairs you will find an amply-sized Master Bedroom with attached bath with stone countertops and a deep soaker tub with attached walk-in closet.

Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Water, Sewer, Gas, Electric, Trash and Recycling), Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Pet Application Fees and Pet Rent (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Package, Emergency Service and Resident Portal Fee per Month / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.

360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:
http://pmielevation.info/4855-Fenwood-Dr

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC
PMI ELEVATION
13709 Omega Circle, Lone Tree, CO 80124
720-744-0790
WWW.DENVERPROPERTYMANAGEMENTINC.NET

Frequently Asked Questions:
AVAILABILITY DATE: Available NOW!!!
PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds
SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed Inside Property

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
Visit our Company Website [PMIelevation]
Find the Property that you are interested in applying, click the photo
Click the Apply Online button (in Gold)
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (Paystubs or Tax Returns, Government Issued IDs)
Complete all of the Required Information
Hit Submit
Complete the Online Application Form from Docusign and Sign the Application
Pay the Application Fee - $40 per Adult over 18 years old

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: We participate in the Section 8 Housing Program in Denver ONLY

More Information:
Application, Lease Terms, and Fees
*ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
Application Fee - $40 per Adult
Filter Maintenance Program - $10/Month
Pet Application Fees - $20
Pet Initiation Fee - $200
Pet Deposit - $100 per Pet
Monthly Pet Rents will Apply (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy)
Minimum Security Deposit equal to One-Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation)
$1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment; Online Payments Only
$9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center)
Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month for the first tenant and $10 for each additional tenant
First Month's Rent due at Lease Execution / This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days depending on how quickly your references respond to our inquiries
GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS REQUIREMENTS:
Income of 5x the amount of Rent, 700+ Credit Score, Must complete an application and pay $40 application fee
LEASE DURATION: 12-Month Minimum
HOA FEE: Paid for by the Landlord

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4855 Fenwood Dr have any available units?
4855 Fenwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 4855 Fenwood Dr have?
Some of 4855 Fenwood Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4855 Fenwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4855 Fenwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4855 Fenwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4855 Fenwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4855 Fenwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4855 Fenwood Dr offers parking.
Does 4855 Fenwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4855 Fenwood Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4855 Fenwood Dr have a pool?
No, 4855 Fenwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4855 Fenwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 4855 Fenwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4855 Fenwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4855 Fenwood Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4855 Fenwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4855 Fenwood Dr has units with air conditioning.
