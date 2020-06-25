4855 Fenwood Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking 24hr maintenance garage

This 3-Bedroom beauty sits in the Hawks Pointe community of Highlands Ranch. The cathedral ceilings throughout the property give it a vast, open feel, but also the multi-level layout gives each room a distinct warmth and feeling. The kitchen has plenty of space with a fantastic large kitchen island. This is the entertainer's dream home. Have all of your friends and family join you around the kitchen...just the perfect flow. Beautiful Hardwood Oak flooring on the main level just ties it all together.



Let the entertaining continue outdoors with a large deck to enjoy those 300+ days of Colorado sun. The yard is fully fenced in so you can bring your furry friends with you too. Large Ash Trees help provide some shade and privacy. The basement has laminate flooring in this semi-finished space. Plenty of room for a play area, rec area for the family.



Upstairs you will find an amply-sized Master Bedroom with attached bath with stone countertops and a deep soaker tub with attached walk-in closet.



Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Water, Sewer, Gas, Electric, Trash and Recycling), Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Pet Application Fees and Pet Rent (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Package, Emergency Service and Resident Portal Fee per Month / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.



360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:

http://pmielevation.info/4855-Fenwood-Dr



PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC

PMI ELEVATION

13709 Omega Circle, Lone Tree, CO 80124

720-744-0790

WWW.DENVERPROPERTYMANAGEMENTINC.NET



Frequently Asked Questions:

AVAILABILITY DATE: Available NOW!!!

PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed Inside Property



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Visit our Company Website [PMIelevation]

Find the Property that you are interested in applying, click the photo

Click the Apply Online button (in Gold)

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (Paystubs or Tax Returns, Government Issued IDs)

Complete all of the Required Information

Hit Submit

Complete the Online Application Form from Docusign and Sign the Application

Pay the Application Fee - $40 per Adult over 18 years old



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: We participate in the Section 8 Housing Program in Denver ONLY



More Information:

Application, Lease Terms, and Fees

*ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

Application Fee - $40 per Adult

Filter Maintenance Program - $10/Month

Pet Application Fees - $20

Pet Initiation Fee - $200

Pet Deposit - $100 per Pet

Monthly Pet Rents will Apply (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy)

Minimum Security Deposit equal to One-Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation)

$1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment; Online Payments Only

$9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center)

Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month for the first tenant and $10 for each additional tenant

First Month's Rent due at Lease Execution / This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days depending on how quickly your references respond to our inquiries

GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS REQUIREMENTS:

Income of 5x the amount of Rent, 700+ Credit Score, Must complete an application and pay $40 application fee

LEASE DURATION: 12-Month Minimum

HOA FEE: Paid for by the Landlord



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*