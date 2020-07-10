All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:15 PM

4777 Laurelglen Ln

4777 Laurelglenn Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4777 Laurelglenn Lane, Highlands Ranch, CO 80130
Southridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
4 Bd | 3 Bth | 3,131SF | Highlands Ranch Home! - Property Id: 159643

$1000 Incentive for October 1 Move-In! Beautiful! 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in sought after community of Firelight. Features include: formal living room, dining, large kitchen with island eating space that opens up to family room, main floor bedroom (or study/playroom) with main floor 3/4 bathroom. Upgrades include: slab granite countertops, kitchen island, hardwood floors throughout main level, oversized maple kitchen cabinets. Approximately 800 sq. ft. carpeted & insulated basement. Large living room featuring a contemporary mantel and gas fireplace. Large windows pull lots of natural light into the home. Upper level features: spacious master suite with 5-piece bathroom and walk-in closet, 2 additional bedrooms w/ Jack & Jill bathroom. Parking: attached 2 car garage & single car detached garage (total = 3 covered spaces). Walking distance to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Amenities: Community pool, clubhouse, tennis courts. Tenant pays utilities, HOA fees included in rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/159643p
Property Id 159643

(RLNE5172701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4777 Laurelglen Ln have any available units?
4777 Laurelglen Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 4777 Laurelglen Ln have?
Some of 4777 Laurelglen Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4777 Laurelglen Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4777 Laurelglen Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4777 Laurelglen Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 4777 Laurelglen Ln is pet friendly.
Does 4777 Laurelglen Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4777 Laurelglen Ln offers parking.
Does 4777 Laurelglen Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4777 Laurelglen Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4777 Laurelglen Ln have a pool?
Yes, 4777 Laurelglen Ln has a pool.
Does 4777 Laurelglen Ln have accessible units?
No, 4777 Laurelglen Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4777 Laurelglen Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4777 Laurelglen Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 4777 Laurelglen Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 4777 Laurelglen Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
