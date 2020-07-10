4777 Laurelglen Ln

Amenities
4 Bd | 3 Bth | 3,131SF | Highlands Ranch Home! - Property Id: 159643
$1000 Incentive for October 1 Move-In! Beautiful! 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in sought after community of Firelight. Features include: formal living room, dining, large kitchen with island eating space that opens up to family room, main floor bedroom (or study/playroom) with main floor 3/4 bathroom. Upgrades include: slab granite countertops, kitchen island, hardwood floors throughout main level, oversized maple kitchen cabinets. Approximately 800 sq. ft. carpeted & insulated basement. Large living room featuring a contemporary mantel and gas fireplace. Large windows pull lots of natural light into the home. Upper level features: spacious master suite with 5-piece bathroom and walk-in closet, 2 additional bedrooms w/ Jack & Jill bathroom. Parking: attached 2 car garage & single car detached garage (total = 3 covered spaces). Walking distance to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Amenities: Community pool, clubhouse, tennis courts. Tenant pays utilities, HOA fees included in rent.
