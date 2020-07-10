4777 Laurelglen Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

4 Bd | 3 Bth | 3,131SF | Highlands Ranch Home! - Property Id: 159643



$1000 Incentive for October 1 Move-In! Beautiful! 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in sought after community of Firelight. Features include: formal living room, dining, large kitchen with island eating space that opens up to family room, main floor bedroom (or study/playroom) with main floor 3/4 bathroom. Upgrades include: slab granite countertops, kitchen island, hardwood floors throughout main level, oversized maple kitchen cabinets. Approximately 800 sq. ft. carpeted & insulated basement. Large living room featuring a contemporary mantel and gas fireplace. Large windows pull lots of natural light into the home. Upper level features: spacious master suite with 5-piece bathroom and walk-in closet, 2 additional bedrooms w/ Jack & Jill bathroom. Parking: attached 2 car garage & single car detached garage (total = 3 covered spaces). Walking distance to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Amenities: Community pool, clubhouse, tennis courts. Tenant pays utilities, HOA fees included in rent.

Property Id 159643



