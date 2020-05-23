4764 Copeland Circle #103

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage

2 bed/2 bath Condo Centrally Located in Shadow Canyon in Littleton - The 2 bed /2 bath with all new paint and carpet throughout! First floor unit facing pool, west views and the park brings privacy and views from the patio.

In this quiet neighborhood you can enjoy proximity to Highlands Ranch, C470, shopping and more!

The condo is complete with newer appliances, washer/dryer in unit, gas fireplace as well as 1 car detached garage AND 1 deeded parking.

Don't miss out at this amazing priced 2 bed.

Call today for a showing.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5421750)