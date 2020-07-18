All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

4730 Copeland Cir #101

4730 Copeland Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4730 Copeland Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Eastridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
4730 Copeland Cir #101 Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 2bed 2ba W/D 1car FP AC 1st floor Shadow Canyon pool & clubhouse - Please check out our website for more photos and our current inventory at Full List Come check this out. - tile granite countertops, maple cabinets, black appliances. Lots of cabinets. Main floor unit. 1 car detached. Washer and dryer. Covered patio. Close to pool, clubhouse, trash and sits at the back of the complex. 2beds and 2 full baths. Central air, gas fireplace. Check out the pictures too. No road noise from C-470. first floor so no stairs. Community pool, hot tub, fitness room, clubhouse and computer rooms with internet. Near Colorado Blvd and C-470. Owner pays HOA dues. Deposit is the same as the rent with a $45 application fee per adult. No pets. No smoking. Please drive by and take a look at the complex and the neighborhood to see if it meets your criteria. Please call or text Kirk at 303/570-4950 with any questions. This condo doesn't come with the Highlands Ranch rec centers. Only the clubhouse at the complex. Please drive by so this way we know you can find the unit within the complex too. Thanks for your interest.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5902775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4730 Copeland Cir #101 have any available units?
4730 Copeland Cir #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 4730 Copeland Cir #101 have?
Some of 4730 Copeland Cir #101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4730 Copeland Cir #101 currently offering any rent specials?
4730 Copeland Cir #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4730 Copeland Cir #101 pet-friendly?
No, 4730 Copeland Cir #101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 4730 Copeland Cir #101 offer parking?
No, 4730 Copeland Cir #101 does not offer parking.
Does 4730 Copeland Cir #101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4730 Copeland Cir #101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4730 Copeland Cir #101 have a pool?
Yes, 4730 Copeland Cir #101 has a pool.
Does 4730 Copeland Cir #101 have accessible units?
No, 4730 Copeland Cir #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 4730 Copeland Cir #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4730 Copeland Cir #101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4730 Copeland Cir #101 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4730 Copeland Cir #101 has units with air conditioning.
