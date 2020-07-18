Amenities

4730 Copeland Cir #101 Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 2bed 2ba W/D 1car FP AC 1st floor Shadow Canyon pool & clubhouse - Please check out our website for more photos and our current inventory at Full List Come check this out. - tile granite countertops, maple cabinets, black appliances. Lots of cabinets. Main floor unit. 1 car detached. Washer and dryer. Covered patio. Close to pool, clubhouse, trash and sits at the back of the complex. 2beds and 2 full baths. Central air, gas fireplace. Check out the pictures too. No road noise from C-470. first floor so no stairs. Community pool, hot tub, fitness room, clubhouse and computer rooms with internet. Near Colorado Blvd and C-470. Owner pays HOA dues. Deposit is the same as the rent with a $45 application fee per adult. No pets. No smoking. Please drive by and take a look at the complex and the neighborhood to see if it meets your criteria. Please call or text Kirk at 303/570-4950 with any questions. This condo doesn't come with the Highlands Ranch rec centers. Only the clubhouse at the complex. Please drive by so this way we know you can find the unit within the complex too. Thanks for your interest.



