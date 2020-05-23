4541 Copeland Loop #103

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool hot tub pet friendly

Enjoy all the amenities that Shadow Canyon has to offer, including a beautiful community pool, fitness center, clubhouse, all just a short distance from your front door. Don't let the square footage fool you on this spacious condo. Open floor plan, 9 Ceilings, Granite tile counter tops, dining area, cozy living room with gas fireplace, private covered patio with storage, large bedroom with walk in closet, full bath and over-sized laundry room, updated bathroom tile Flooring. Personal parking space. Just minutes from shops, restaurants, golf courses, and much more. Very hard find in this price range. All appliances are including newer W/D and refrigerator are included!



