4515 Hunterwood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Highlands Ranch 5 BR! Finished Basement! Rec Centers! - Welcome to Highlands Ranch! Location, Location, Location!! You dont want to miss this home - located just minutes from shopping and Recreation Centers! Immaculate FIVE Bedroom home offers 3.5 Baths!! Over 2700 Finished Sq Ft!! Large master bedroom with 5-piece master bathroom! Large, fenced yard with huge deck! This home offers an open floor plan! Check out the formal living and dining rooms! All Kitchen Appliances are included....gas stove and 42 inch cabinets! 2-Car Garage!! Finished Basement! Douglas County Schools!! Air Conditioned!! Pets okay with owner approval. Minimum credit required is 650. Sorry no Section 8



Home is professionally marketed and managed by Justin Sadler of Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.



(RLNE3238740)