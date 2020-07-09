4187 Cherryhurst Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dogs allowed recently renovated carpet

Highlands Ranch Beautiful Home! NEW CARPET! - Beautiful Highlands Ranch home!



This home has so many features, it will not last! When you enter this home you are in a nice sized living room with plenty of natural light. The kitchen features newer appliances. Plenty of cabinets and cooking space with an eating area. The back yard features a huge deck and plenty of yard.



Upstairs this home offers three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Bathrooms have been updated. On the upper floor also offers an office/den area.



Enjoy the amenities of Highlands Ranch Living! Upgraded Kitchen! Granite and Island!



(RLNE3964320)