3975 East Canyon Ranch Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub internet access

Available immediately! Centrally located condominium, less than 10 minutes from Park Meadows Mall and Streets of Southglenn. Updated 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condominium in the desirable gated Canyon Ranch community. This is a 2nd Floor unit with a private balcony. Walking distance to South Suburban Golf Course and just minutes from dozens of restaurants, local breweries, and entertainment. Has Hardwood floors, NEW carpet, NEW HVAC system, and a modern kitchen. Included in your rent is access to the fitness center and pool, both are directly across the street from the unit. Please, no pets. Rent is $1,700 a month, plus one month security deposit. Utilities that are included are HOA dues, trash, water, and sewer. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $39.99 credit and background check. Call David Ward at 682-304-9110 and schedule to see. This one won't last long.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/highlands-ranch-co?lid=12406390



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5027394)