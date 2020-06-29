3975 East Canyon Ranch Road

Amenities
Available immediately! Centrally located condominium, less than 10 minutes from Park Meadows Mall and Streets of Southglenn. Updated 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condominium in the desirable gated Canyon Ranch community. This is a 2nd Floor unit with a private balcony. Walking distance to South Suburban Golf Course and just minutes from dozens of restaurants, local breweries, and entertainment. Has Hardwood floors, NEW carpet, NEW HVAC system, and a modern kitchen. Included in your rent is access to the fitness center and pool, both are directly across the street from the unit. Please, no pets. Rent is $1,700 a month, plus one month security deposit. Utilities that are included are HOA dues, trash, water, and sewer. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $39.99 credit and background check. Call David Ward at 682-304-9110 and schedule to see. This one won't last long.
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/highlands-ranch-co?lid=12406390
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5027394)