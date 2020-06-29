All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Highlands Ranch, CO
3975 East Canyon Ranch Road
3975 East Canyon Ranch Road

3975 Canyon Ranch Road · No Longer Available
Location

3975 Canyon Ranch Road, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
Available immediately! Centrally located condominium, less than 10 minutes from Park Meadows Mall and Streets of Southglenn. Updated 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condominium in the desirable gated Canyon Ranch community. This is a 2nd Floor unit with a private balcony. Walking distance to South Suburban Golf Course and just minutes from dozens of restaurants, local breweries, and entertainment. Has Hardwood floors, NEW carpet, NEW HVAC system, and a modern kitchen. Included in your rent is access to the fitness center and pool, both are directly across the street from the unit. Please, no pets. Rent is $1,700 a month, plus one month security deposit. Utilities that are included are HOA dues, trash, water, and sewer. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $39.99 credit and background check. Call David Ward at 682-304-9110 and schedule to see. This one won't last long.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/highlands-ranch-co?lid=12406390

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5027394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3975 East Canyon Ranch Road have any available units?
3975 East Canyon Ranch Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 3975 East Canyon Ranch Road have?
Some of 3975 East Canyon Ranch Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3975 East Canyon Ranch Road currently offering any rent specials?
3975 East Canyon Ranch Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3975 East Canyon Ranch Road pet-friendly?
No, 3975 East Canyon Ranch Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 3975 East Canyon Ranch Road offer parking?
Yes, 3975 East Canyon Ranch Road offers parking.
Does 3975 East Canyon Ranch Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3975 East Canyon Ranch Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3975 East Canyon Ranch Road have a pool?
Yes, 3975 East Canyon Ranch Road has a pool.
Does 3975 East Canyon Ranch Road have accessible units?
No, 3975 East Canyon Ranch Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3975 East Canyon Ranch Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3975 East Canyon Ranch Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3975 East Canyon Ranch Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3975 East Canyon Ranch Road has units with air conditioning.
