3847 East Mossy Rock Drive

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub internet access

Highlands Ranch Condominium for rent! Easy access to C-470 , I-25 ,I-225, DTC & Park Meadows. Gated community in nice, quiet location.1st floor property 3 bed/2 bath 1,275 square feet. Updated kitchen; maple cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless appliances-refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, gas stove.

Maple hardwood floors in common areas, carpet in each bedroom. Master bedroom/updated closet.

Updated master bathroom. Clothes Washer/gas dryer. Forced air; heating and air conditioning. Exterior patio.

Reserved covered parking spot/additional parking available. Seasonal pool/hot tub available, short walk to clubhouse. Some workout equipment available and located inside clubhouse. Free access to 4 Highlands Ranch Recreational Centers. HOA included in rent. (HOA includes water, trash, exterior maintenance, snow removal, landscaping)*Furnishings in pictures are not included (couches, TV, kitchen tables, etc.) Douglas County Schools.



No Pets Allowed



