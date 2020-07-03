All apartments in Highlands Ranch
3847 East Mossy Rock Drive

3847 East Mossy Rock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3847 East Mossy Rock Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
Highlands Ranch Condominium for rent! Easy access to C-470 , I-25 ,I-225, DTC & Park Meadows. Gated community in nice, quiet location.1st floor property 3 bed/2 bath 1,275 square feet. Updated kitchen; maple cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless appliances-refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, gas stove.
Maple hardwood floors in common areas, carpet in each bedroom. Master bedroom/updated closet.
Updated master bathroom. Clothes Washer/gas dryer. Forced air; heating and air conditioning. Exterior patio.
Reserved covered parking spot/additional parking available. Seasonal pool/hot tub available, short walk to clubhouse. Some workout equipment available and located inside clubhouse. Free access to 4 Highlands Ranch Recreational Centers. HOA included in rent. (HOA includes water, trash, exterior maintenance, snow removal, landscaping)*Furnishings in pictures are not included (couches, TV, kitchen tables, etc.) Douglas County Schools.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3847-e-mossy-rock-dr-littleton-co-80126-usa-unit-102/82d32c3b-ac8a-4f36-bee8-bb31f650028d

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5395855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3847 East Mossy Rock Drive have any available units?
3847 East Mossy Rock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 3847 East Mossy Rock Drive have?
Some of 3847 East Mossy Rock Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3847 East Mossy Rock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3847 East Mossy Rock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3847 East Mossy Rock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3847 East Mossy Rock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 3847 East Mossy Rock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3847 East Mossy Rock Drive offers parking.
Does 3847 East Mossy Rock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3847 East Mossy Rock Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3847 East Mossy Rock Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3847 East Mossy Rock Drive has a pool.
Does 3847 East Mossy Rock Drive have accessible units?
No, 3847 East Mossy Rock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3847 East Mossy Rock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3847 East Mossy Rock Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3847 East Mossy Rock Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3847 East Mossy Rock Drive has units with air conditioning.

