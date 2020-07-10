3839 East Mallard Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

Gorgeous 2-story on a fabulous lot! Meticulously maintained and updated by original owners!



Main level features kitchen with granite counters & newer appliances, eating nook leading to covered patio, large family room with gas fireplace, dining room, 2-story living room, bedroom/office, and full bathroom.



Upstairs boasts a large loft (could convert to a bedroom), two nice sized bedrooms with ceiling fans, full bath, laundry room with storage & expansive master bedroom with ceiling fan, 5 piece bathroom, and walk-in closet!



The finished basement offers a huge flex/rec space with wet bar, den/bedroom with french doors & half bathroom (there is room to add a shower).



The landscaping is heavenly ($18K worth!) and the backyard is an oasis in the summer! 3-car garage has storage along with an attached shed.



Other plusses: New roof & gutters (2014), Champion 365 windows, water softener/filtration system, newer HVAC, water heater, carpet, hardwoods & paint.



This home is SO move-in ready!



Cash/Finance purchase $599,950

OR - Rental Agreement at $3,600 with Lease Purchase Option for up to 2 years.



Please note that this IS NOT RENT TO OWN. We are not accepting straight rentals at this time.



**Please also note - this property is listed on the MLS**



Call and/or email for details! Please be sure to leave your full name, phone number, and your email address!