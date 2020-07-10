3839 East Mallard Drive

Amenities
Gorgeous 2-story on a fabulous lot! Meticulously maintained and updated by original owners!
Main level features kitchen with granite counters & newer appliances, eating nook leading to covered patio, large family room with gas fireplace, dining room, 2-story living room, bedroom/office, and full bathroom.
Upstairs boasts a large loft (could convert to a bedroom), two nice sized bedrooms with ceiling fans, full bath, laundry room with storage & expansive master bedroom with ceiling fan, 5 piece bathroom, and walk-in closet!
The finished basement offers a huge flex/rec space with wet bar, den/bedroom with french doors & half bathroom (there is room to add a shower).
The landscaping is heavenly ($18K worth!) and the backyard is an oasis in the summer! 3-car garage has storage along with an attached shed.
Other plusses: New roof & gutters (2014), Champion 365 windows, water softener/filtration system, newer HVAC, water heater, carpet, hardwoods & paint.
This home is SO move-in ready!
Cash/Finance purchase $599,950
OR - Rental Agreement at $3,600 with Lease Purchase Option for up to 2 years.
Please note that this IS NOT RENT TO OWN. We are not accepting straight rentals at this time.
**Please also note - this property is listed on the MLS**
Call and/or email for details! Please be sure to leave your full name, phone number, and your email address!