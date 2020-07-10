All apartments in Highlands Ranch
3839 East Mallard Drive

3839 Mallard Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3839 Mallard Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Gorgeous 2-story on a fabulous lot! Meticulously maintained and updated by original owners!

Main level features kitchen with granite counters & newer appliances, eating nook leading to covered patio, large family room with gas fireplace, dining room, 2-story living room, bedroom/office, and full bathroom.

Upstairs boasts a large loft (could convert to a bedroom), two nice sized bedrooms with ceiling fans, full bath, laundry room with storage & expansive master bedroom with ceiling fan, 5 piece bathroom, and walk-in closet!

The finished basement offers a huge flex/rec space with wet bar, den/bedroom with french doors & half bathroom (there is room to add a shower).

The landscaping is heavenly ($18K worth!) and the backyard is an oasis in the summer! 3-car garage has storage along with an attached shed.

Other plusses: New roof & gutters (2014), Champion 365 windows, water softener/filtration system, newer HVAC, water heater, carpet, hardwoods & paint.

This home is SO move-in ready!

Cash/Finance purchase $599,950
OR - Rental Agreement at $3,600 with Lease Purchase Option for up to 2 years.

Please note that this IS NOT RENT TO OWN. We are not accepting straight rentals at this time.

**Please also note - this property is listed on the MLS**

Call and/or email for details! Please be sure to leave your full name, phone number, and your email address!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3839 East Mallard Drive have any available units?
3839 East Mallard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 3839 East Mallard Drive have?
Some of 3839 East Mallard Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3839 East Mallard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3839 East Mallard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3839 East Mallard Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3839 East Mallard Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 3839 East Mallard Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3839 East Mallard Drive offers parking.
Does 3839 East Mallard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3839 East Mallard Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3839 East Mallard Drive have a pool?
No, 3839 East Mallard Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3839 East Mallard Drive have accessible units?
No, 3839 East Mallard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3839 East Mallard Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3839 East Mallard Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3839 East Mallard Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3839 East Mallard Drive has units with air conditioning.

