Highlands Ranch, CO
381 Kingbird Cir
Last updated May 10 2020 at 11:48 AM

381 Kingbird Cir

381 Kingbird Circle · No Longer Available
Highlands Ranch
Westridge
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

381 Kingbird Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
381 Kingbird Cir Available 07/08/20 4 Bed/2.5 Bath, 1739 Sq Ft, 381 Kingbird Cir. Highlands Ranch, CO - Available 7/8/2020. This spacious 2-story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, with large unfinished walk-out basement is located in the desirable neighborhood of Indigo Hills. Entering the home, you'll be greeted by an open and bright formal living and dining room with vaulted ceilings. The family room features a gas fireplace opens to the kitchen and eating area making it great for entertaining. The kitchen includes all appliances, pantry, and plenty of cabinets and counter space. The sliding patio door off the eating area leads to a Trex deck boasting mountain views and overlooking the fenced backyard with mature landscaping. A powder room and laundry room with a full size washer and dryer finish off the main floor. Upstairs you'll find french doors leading to a spacious master suite with vaulted ceiling, ample closet space, double sinks, and tub. 3 bedrooms down the hall share a full bathroom. The 2-car attached garage and unfinished basement allows for plenty or extra storage. Community amenities include: 4 rec centers, tennis courts, swimming pools and miles of walking/biking trails. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Small pets (under 35 lbs) allowed with a $250 pet deposit/pet and $25/month pet rent/pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. Schedule your showing online at http://www.integrityrm.net/rentals.

Security Deposit : $2,195
Application Fee: $50
Lease Administration Fee: $200
Air Filter Program: $10

**Information in this advertisement deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease agreement.

(RLNE4304056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 381 Kingbird Cir have any available units?
381 Kingbird Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 381 Kingbird Cir have?
Some of 381 Kingbird Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 381 Kingbird Cir currently offering any rent specials?
381 Kingbird Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 381 Kingbird Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 381 Kingbird Cir is pet friendly.
Does 381 Kingbird Cir offer parking?
Yes, 381 Kingbird Cir offers parking.
Does 381 Kingbird Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 381 Kingbird Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 381 Kingbird Cir have a pool?
Yes, 381 Kingbird Cir has a pool.
Does 381 Kingbird Cir have accessible units?
No, 381 Kingbird Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 381 Kingbird Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 381 Kingbird Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 381 Kingbird Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 381 Kingbird Cir has units with air conditioning.

