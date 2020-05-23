Amenities

381 Kingbird Cir Available 07/08/20 4 Bed/2.5 Bath, 1739 Sq Ft, 381 Kingbird Cir. Highlands Ranch, CO - Available 7/8/2020. This spacious 2-story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, with large unfinished walk-out basement is located in the desirable neighborhood of Indigo Hills. Entering the home, you'll be greeted by an open and bright formal living and dining room with vaulted ceilings. The family room features a gas fireplace opens to the kitchen and eating area making it great for entertaining. The kitchen includes all appliances, pantry, and plenty of cabinets and counter space. The sliding patio door off the eating area leads to a Trex deck boasting mountain views and overlooking the fenced backyard with mature landscaping. A powder room and laundry room with a full size washer and dryer finish off the main floor. Upstairs you'll find french doors leading to a spacious master suite with vaulted ceiling, ample closet space, double sinks, and tub. 3 bedrooms down the hall share a full bathroom. The 2-car attached garage and unfinished basement allows for plenty or extra storage. Community amenities include: 4 rec centers, tennis courts, swimming pools and miles of walking/biking trails. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Small pets (under 35 lbs) allowed with a $250 pet deposit/pet and $25/month pet rent/pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. Schedule your showing online at http://www.integrityrm.net/rentals.



Security Deposit : $2,195

Application Fee: $50

Lease Administration Fee: $200

Air Filter Program: $10



**Information in this advertisement deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease agreement.



(RLNE4304056)