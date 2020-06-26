All apartments in Highlands Ranch
342 Florence Court
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:15 AM

342 Florence Court

342 Florence Ct · No Longer Available
Location

342 Florence Ct, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Westridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bright Open Contemporary Highlands Ranch 2-Story - Property Id: 131187

Bright open 3 bedroom (Plus Optional Loft, Study or 4th Bedroom) dramatic semi-custom contemporary 2-Story on cozy cul-d-sac with hardwood flooring in entry, kitchen and eating nook, central air conditioning, new stainless steel range/ oven, dishwasher and microwave, all appliances included except washer/ dryer, cut berber carpet (near new) optional Loft or 4th Bedroom, ideal for a day bed, coffered ceilings in living and dining room, large vaulted great room/ family room with gas fireplace, 2300 above ground square feet plus an additional 1031 sf in a full open unfinished basement.

Shows Great. Walk to parks, light rail, trails and nearby schools.

Available June 17, 2019

Douglas County Schools:

Elementary: Bear Canyon
Middle: Mountain Ridge Senior
High: Mountain Vista

*IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY

*PETS CONSIDERED ON A CASE-BY-CASE BASIS

***PAST CREDIT PROBLEMS CONSIDERED WITH ADDITIONAL SECURITY DEPOSIT.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/131187
Property Id 131187

(RLNE4966297)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 342 Florence Court have any available units?
342 Florence Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 342 Florence Court have?
Some of 342 Florence Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 342 Florence Court currently offering any rent specials?
342 Florence Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 342 Florence Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 342 Florence Court is pet friendly.
Does 342 Florence Court offer parking?
No, 342 Florence Court does not offer parking.
Does 342 Florence Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 342 Florence Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 342 Florence Court have a pool?
No, 342 Florence Court does not have a pool.
Does 342 Florence Court have accessible units?
No, 342 Florence Court does not have accessible units.
Does 342 Florence Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 342 Florence Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 342 Florence Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 342 Florence Court has units with air conditioning.
