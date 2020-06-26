342 Florence Court

Amenities
Bright Open Contemporary Highlands Ranch 2-Story - Property Id: 131187
Bright open 3 bedroom (Plus Optional Loft, Study or 4th Bedroom) dramatic semi-custom contemporary 2-Story on cozy cul-d-sac with hardwood flooring in entry, kitchen and eating nook, central air conditioning, new stainless steel range/ oven, dishwasher and microwave, all appliances included except washer/ dryer, cut berber carpet (near new) optional Loft or 4th Bedroom, ideal for a day bed, coffered ceilings in living and dining room, large vaulted great room/ family room with gas fireplace, 2300 above ground square feet plus an additional 1031 sf in a full open unfinished basement.
Shows Great. Walk to parks, light rail, trails and nearby schools.
Available June 17, 2019
Douglas County Schools:
Elementary: Bear Canyon
Middle: Mountain Ridge Senior
High: Mountain Vista
*IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY
*PETS CONSIDERED ON A CASE-BY-CASE BASIS
***PAST CREDIT PROBLEMS CONSIDERED WITH ADDITIONAL SECURITY DEPOSIT.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/131187
Property Id 131187
(RLNE4966297)