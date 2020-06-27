All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated August 28 2019

3096 White Oak Lane

3096 White Oak Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3096 White Oak Ln, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

Want to secure this property now? We may have the lease start date be future-dated up to 2 weeks after deposit is received

This home offers a lot of value with its supreme location that backs to a park. This is an amazing lot that backs to the southwest and includes a great mountain view. The home is located near all 3 schools, that include Coyote Creek, Ranch View and Thunderridge High School. This home provides easy access to Sante Fe, C-470, King Soopers, and lots of shopping and restaurants at the Town Center. 

There are 4 bedrooms upstairs with 2 full baths and a half bath on the main floor. There is a nice deck and backyard that you can enjoy year around. The basement offers an additional 680 square feet of unfinished area for storage or activities. 

NO Pets
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included - Tenant Pays All
Laundry - W/D
Fireplace - Two
Parking - 3 Car Garage
Basement - Unfinished
School District - Douglas County

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3096 White Oak Lane have any available units?
3096 White Oak Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 3096 White Oak Lane have?
Some of 3096 White Oak Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3096 White Oak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3096 White Oak Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3096 White Oak Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3096 White Oak Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 3096 White Oak Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3096 White Oak Lane offers parking.
Does 3096 White Oak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3096 White Oak Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3096 White Oak Lane have a pool?
No, 3096 White Oak Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3096 White Oak Lane have accessible units?
No, 3096 White Oak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3096 White Oak Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3096 White Oak Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3096 White Oak Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3096 White Oak Lane has units with air conditioning.
