3090 Wyecliff Lane

This breathtaking 5 bedroom and 4 bathroom home, located at the end of cul-de-sac in Highlands Ranch, will welcome you with 4,784 square feet of living space!



Retreat to the spacious master suite which features a private fireplace and 5-piece master bath. The updated kitchen comes complete with all appliances, granite countertops, and beautiful white cabinets. Other great features of this home include tons of natural light, a great room, and office/study, a wet bar, air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, 3 cozy fireplaces, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 3 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, deck, fenced yard, or garden. You are sure to love that this stunning home backs to greenspace! Within walking distance are biking/walking trails including Dad Clark Trail. Also nearby are Chatfield Reservoir, Whole Foods, and the many shopping/dining options of Park Meadows Mall. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470.



Nearby schools include Summit View Elementary School, Mountain Ridge Middle School, Valor Christian High School, and Mountain Vista High School.



Pets are welcome upon a pet deposit.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



**CHOOSE BETWEEN A 9, 12, OR 20-MONTH LEASE!!!**



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #696660.



