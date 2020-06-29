294 Willowick Cir

Amenities
Absolutely meticulous updated home in Highlands Ranch! This popular Town Center neighborhood is close to everything including schools, shopping, library, parks, and miles upon miles of bike trails. This 2 story home in the heart of Highlands Ranch is within 2 blocks to the famous Highlands Ranch Town Center! Gorgeous updated kitchen with newer appliances. Fenced backyard with large trex deck + patio is perfect for entertaining or relaxing! Back to open space with bike trail. Bonus -DREAM GARAGE! Meticulous organized storage with tv area. Great schools and popular area close to parks, tons of shopping / dining and easy access to 470!
Available 3/120-6/30/2020.
Security deposit is same as rent. Pets considered, pet deposit $300 for first, $200 for additional.