Highlands Ranch, CO
2803 Timberchase Trail
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:43 PM

2803 Timberchase Trail

2803 Timberchase Trail ·
Highlands Ranch
Apartments with Gym
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2803 Timberchase Trail, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Southridge

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$3,295

6 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 3965 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
cats allowed
This stunning 6 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home will welcome you with 3965 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with stainless steel appliances such as a refrigerator, microwave, stove, and dishwasher. In addition, the kitchen also includes granite countertops, an island, and water purification system. Other great features of this property include air conditioning, washer and dryer hook ups, ceiling fans, solar panels, walk-in closets, a rec room, and a office/study room. Parking for this property is an attached 3 car garage!

Enjoy the wonderful Colorado weather from the outdoor patio and deck! Within a walking distance is Mountain Ridge Middle School, Mountain Vista High School, Buzzy Bee Preschool Daycare, and walking/biking trails. Within a short driving distance is King Soopers, T.J. Maxx, Highlands Ranch Town Center North, Red Cedar Shopping Center, and more! Travel is easy with access to HWY 85.

Dogs are welcome upon owner approval and pet deposit. Sorry, no cats.

Rent includes lawn care, solar energy, access to the clubhouse, pool, tennis courts, and fitness center.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2803 Timberchase Trail have any available units?
2803 Timberchase Trail has a unit available for $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2803 Timberchase Trail have?
Some of 2803 Timberchase Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2803 Timberchase Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2803 Timberchase Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2803 Timberchase Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 2803 Timberchase Trail is pet friendly.
Does 2803 Timberchase Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2803 Timberchase Trail offers parking.
Does 2803 Timberchase Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2803 Timberchase Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2803 Timberchase Trail have a pool?
Yes, 2803 Timberchase Trail has a pool.
Does 2803 Timberchase Trail have accessible units?
No, 2803 Timberchase Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2803 Timberchase Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2803 Timberchase Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 2803 Timberchase Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2803 Timberchase Trail has units with air conditioning.
