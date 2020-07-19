2803 Timberchase Trail ·

Amenities

This stunning 6 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home will welcome you with 3965 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with stainless steel appliances such as a refrigerator, microwave, stove, and dishwasher. In addition, the kitchen also includes granite countertops, an island, and water purification system. Other great features of this property include air conditioning, washer and dryer hook ups, ceiling fans, solar panels, walk-in closets, a rec room, and a office/study room. Parking for this property is an attached 3 car garage!



Enjoy the wonderful Colorado weather from the outdoor patio and deck! Within a walking distance is Mountain Ridge Middle School, Mountain Vista High School, Buzzy Bee Preschool Daycare, and walking/biking trails. Within a short driving distance is King Soopers, T.J. Maxx, Highlands Ranch Town Center North, Red Cedar Shopping Center, and more! Travel is easy with access to HWY 85.



Dogs are welcome upon owner approval and pet deposit. Sorry, no cats.



Rent includes lawn care, solar energy, access to the clubhouse, pool, tennis courts, and fitness center.



