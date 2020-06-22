2573 Cove Creek Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available for move in on or after 10/23/2018.

18-month lease required.

Large 2-story in Highlands Ranch with unfinished basement. 2-car garage. 4 bedrooms upstairs! 2.5 baths! All new stainless steel appliances. Full size washer/dryer hook-ups. Central Air conditioning. Sprinkler System. Deck!



**Residents have use of area recreation centers (HOA fee included in the rent).



**Property owner may allow 1 or 2 pets (over 1 year in age, non-aggressive breeds) to well qualified applicants with an additional deposit of $500 for the 1st pet and $300 for a 2nd pet.

