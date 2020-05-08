2324 Gold Dust Trl

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 05/01/19 Gorgeous 4Bed/2.5Bath Home in W Highlands Ranch - Property Id: 77224



Beautifully updated home in west Highland Ranch. (Available Oct 1st) Four bedrooms upstairs including master suite with walk in closet. Two full bathrooms upstairs. Half bath on the main floor. Two car attached garage. Hardwood floors and updated kitchen. Large back yard. New 400 square foot deck. Walking distance to Westridge Rec Center, Marcy park and Redstone Park. 7 min drive to RTD light rail station. Close to Town Center (shopping, dining, parks, library) as well as Children Hospital. Easy access to C470. Membership to 4 Community recreation centers within Highlands Ranch (pools, gym, etc). Great outdoor living with paved trails and walking/biking paths. Willing to consider small dogs.Pet fee will apply. Contact owner for details. Contract to be up for renewal after one year lease.

