Last updated April 16 2019 at 11:13 AM

2324 Gold Dust Trl

2324 Gold Dust Trl · No Longer Available
Location

2324 Gold Dust Trl, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 05/01/19 Gorgeous 4Bed/2.5Bath Home in W Highlands Ranch - Property Id: 77224

Call or text MaryAnn at 801-361-4446 for showings or more information.

Beautifully updated home in west Highland Ranch. (Available Oct 1st) Four bedrooms upstairs including master suite with walk in closet. Two full bathrooms upstairs. Half bath on the main floor. Two car attached garage. Hardwood floors and updated kitchen. Large back yard. New 400 square foot deck. Walking distance to Westridge Rec Center, Marcy park and Redstone Park. 7 min drive to RTD light rail station. Close to Town Center (shopping, dining, parks, library) as well as Children Hospital. Easy access to C470. Membership to 4 Community recreation centers within Highlands Ranch (pools, gym, etc). Great outdoor living with paved trails and walking/biking paths. Willing to consider small dogs.Pet fee will apply. Contact owner for details. Contract to be up for renewal after one year lease.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/77224
Property Id 77224

(RLNE4832827)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2324 Gold Dust Trl have any available units?
2324 Gold Dust Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 2324 Gold Dust Trl have?
Some of 2324 Gold Dust Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2324 Gold Dust Trl currently offering any rent specials?
2324 Gold Dust Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2324 Gold Dust Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2324 Gold Dust Trl is pet friendly.
Does 2324 Gold Dust Trl offer parking?
Yes, 2324 Gold Dust Trl offers parking.
Does 2324 Gold Dust Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2324 Gold Dust Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2324 Gold Dust Trl have a pool?
Yes, 2324 Gold Dust Trl has a pool.
Does 2324 Gold Dust Trl have accessible units?
No, 2324 Gold Dust Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 2324 Gold Dust Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2324 Gold Dust Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 2324 Gold Dust Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 2324 Gold Dust Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
