222 Whitehaven Cir

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 3 BDR, 3 Bath Feels like a single family home with an attached 2 car garage. Enjoy a maintenance free life in this spacious bright and sunny home. The rooms are large. The kitchen is updated with granite counter tops and stainless appliances. There is a main floor laundry for convenience. The main floor bedroom can be used as an office as well. The windows throughout have beautiful plantation shutters that can allow light in while keeping privacy. There is a lovely gas fireplace to enjoy from either the living room or dining room. Upstairs is a huge master suite, a large landing area that can be used and a second bedroom with an en-suite bath.Located on a quiet circle close to open space and trails. Owner pays the HOA so enjoy the benefits. Residents get full use of Highlands Ranch rec centers. This property is convenient to everything. Rox Edge PM manages properties throughout the Denver Metro area and fully complies with all Fair Housing Laws.