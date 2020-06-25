All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:08 PM

222 Whitehaven Cir

222 Whitehaven Circle · No Longer Available
Location

222 Whitehaven Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 BDR, 3 Bath Feels like a single family home with an attached 2 car garage. Enjoy a maintenance free life in this spacious bright and sunny home. The rooms are large. The kitchen is updated with granite counter tops and stainless appliances. There is a main floor laundry for convenience. The main floor bedroom can be used as an office as well. The windows throughout have beautiful plantation shutters that can allow light in while keeping privacy. There is a lovely gas fireplace to enjoy from either the living room or dining room. Upstairs is a huge master suite, a large landing area that can be used and a second bedroom with an en-suite bath.Located on a quiet circle close to open space and trails. Owner pays the HOA so enjoy the benefits. Residents get full use of Highlands Ranch rec centers. This property is convenient to everything. Rox Edge PM manages properties throughout the Denver Metro area and fully complies with all Fair Housing Laws.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Whitehaven Cir have any available units?
222 Whitehaven Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 222 Whitehaven Cir have?
Some of 222 Whitehaven Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Whitehaven Cir currently offering any rent specials?
222 Whitehaven Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Whitehaven Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 Whitehaven Cir is pet friendly.
Does 222 Whitehaven Cir offer parking?
Yes, 222 Whitehaven Cir offers parking.
Does 222 Whitehaven Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 222 Whitehaven Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Whitehaven Cir have a pool?
No, 222 Whitehaven Cir does not have a pool.
Does 222 Whitehaven Cir have accessible units?
No, 222 Whitehaven Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Whitehaven Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 Whitehaven Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 222 Whitehaven Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 222 Whitehaven Cir has units with air conditioning.
