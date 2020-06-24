All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
2182 Gold Dust Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2182 Gold Dust Trail

2182 Gold Dust Trl · No Longer Available
Location

2182 Gold Dust Trl, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Westridge will welcome you with 2,460 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, a pantry, granite countertops, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer hookups, a cozy fireplace, a finished basement, and a crawl space. You will also have access to the community clubhouse, fitness center, pool, and tennis court. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the deck, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Marcy Gulch Park, Recreation Center at Westridge, Roverâ??s Run at Redstone Park, and Redstone Park. Also nearby are Highlands Ranch Shopping Center, Highlands Ranch Town Center, Chatfield State Park, University Park Shopping Center, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to 470 and Broadway.

Nearby schools include Trailblazer Elementary School, Ranch View Middle School, and Thunder Ridge High School.

1 Pet is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 554971 .

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to add yourself to the waitlist to be alerted when this property is ready for viewing!

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2182 Gold Dust Trail have any available units?
2182 Gold Dust Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 2182 Gold Dust Trail have?
Some of 2182 Gold Dust Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2182 Gold Dust Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2182 Gold Dust Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2182 Gold Dust Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 2182 Gold Dust Trail is pet friendly.
Does 2182 Gold Dust Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2182 Gold Dust Trail offers parking.
Does 2182 Gold Dust Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2182 Gold Dust Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2182 Gold Dust Trail have a pool?
Yes, 2182 Gold Dust Trail has a pool.
Does 2182 Gold Dust Trail have accessible units?
No, 2182 Gold Dust Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2182 Gold Dust Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 2182 Gold Dust Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2182 Gold Dust Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2182 Gold Dust Trail has units with air conditioning.
