2182 Gold Dust Trail

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Westridge will welcome you with 2,460 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, a pantry, granite countertops, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer hookups, a cozy fireplace, a finished basement, and a crawl space. You will also have access to the community clubhouse, fitness center, pool, and tennis court. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the deck, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Marcy Gulch Park, Recreation Center at Westridge, Roverâ??s Run at Redstone Park, and Redstone Park. Also nearby are Highlands Ranch Shopping Center, Highlands Ranch Town Center, Chatfield State Park, University Park Shopping Center, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to 470 and Broadway.



Nearby schools include Trailblazer Elementary School, Ranch View Middle School, and Thunder Ridge High School.



1 Pet is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



